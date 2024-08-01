In a continuation of the trend of closures, two lumber mills located at the opposite ends of Oregon are also shutting down.

According to the Lincoln County Leader, the mill of Western Cascade Industries, which has been operating for 25 years and employs 50 workers in Toledo, is scheduled to completely close down on Thursday.

According to the Leader, General Manager Walt Adams recently informed employees that the mill would be shutting down by the end of July. Adams attributed the closure to a downturn in the timber market, which has been affecting the industry as a whole.

Toledo, a small town of roughly 3,500 people located on the Yaquina River just east of Newport, has been dealt a significant blow with the closure of the mill. Despite attempts to reach out for comment, Ross Stock, the mill’s operator, did not respond to interview requests.

According to Doug Wiggins, the City Manager of Toledo, the mill was the second-largest employer in the town. Sadly, Western Cascade’s mill was the only remaining lumber mill in the area, with many others having shut down in the past. However, there is still a paper mill operating just across the river from Western Cascade’s facility.

According to Wiggins, discussions have taken place between the city, the mill, and various interested parties, but no agreement has been reached as of yet. Despite this, he remains optimistic that a suitable buyer will come forward and revive the mill in the near future.

According to a report by the Blue Mountain Eagle, the Malheur Mill, which employs over 70 workers, will be closing down after it processes and ships its remaining logs. This marks the end of the last mill in Grant County, located on the opposite end of the state.

John Day, a small town with a population of about 1,700, is home to the mill. The mill had faced closure in 2012, but government officials stepped in to save it. Unfortunately, the other sawmill in Grant County had to shut down in March.

This month, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, reiterated his commitment to finding solutions for the mill, which he helped save over a decade ago.

Malheur Mill declined to comment on the matter and directed all inquiries to Ochoco Lumber, the parent company of the mill. However, Ochoco Lumber did not respond to the interview request.

According to the Blue Mountain Eagle, the mill gave several reasons for its shutdown, including difficulty finding a workforce that was both willing and drug-free, increasing production costs, government regulations, and an unfavorable market for timber.

Reference Article