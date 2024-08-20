Patrick Mahomes has brought tears of joy to his wife Brittany’s eyes as she witnessed him spending quality time with their children.

After making an impressive play in the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game against the Detroit Lions, the 28-year-old star quarterback, spent some quality time with his two children, daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

On Sunday, Brittany took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of Patrick spending quality time with their two adorable kids.

Sterling and Bronze sat comfortably on their father’s lap as he read them a bedtime story.

While the trio read a book, Sterling held a flashlight to illuminate their reading material.

Brittany, who is 28 years old and currently pregnant with the couple’s third child, shared that Bronze has recently become a part of their nightly bedtime story routine.

Bronze grew increasingly upset that he wasn’t included in Sterling and Dad’s bedtime routine. However, to appease him, he has now been added, much to the delight of their mom, who shared this heartwarming moment with a teary-eyed and white love heart emoji.

Brittany explained that Sterling’s task is to hold the flashlight, allowing them to see the book. She added two crying laughing emojis to emphasize her statement.

Patrick’s heartwarming moment with his children was captured the day after he played in the Chiefs’ preseason home defeat against the Lions.

In a remarkable play, the three-time Super Bowl MVP showcased his skills by completing a stunning move involving Travis Kelce.

In the first quarter, he caught Detroit’s defense off guard with a creative behind-the-back pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-3.

Kelce managed to secure the first down, and this remarkable play quickly gained traction on various social media platforms.

Following the game, Mahomes jokingly revealed that Kelce had made a mistake with his route on the play, resulting in his impressive behind-the-back throw.

In a nutshell, according to the two-time NFL MVP, Travis failed to follow the designated route while running, plain and simple.

“And then, in a fit of anger towards Travis, I made a behind-the-back pass.”

“He was expected to run a flat route, but he didn’t follow through.”

“I decided to throw a behind-the-back pass out of spite, but little did I know that it would turn into a spectacular highlight.”

Mahomes had a brief appearance in the game, only playing for one quarter. He completed 8 out of 14 passes, accumulating a total of 93 yards.

He had already participated in the preseason-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City.

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will conclude their preseason with a game against the Chicago Bears.

The 2024 NFL season kicks off with a thrilling matchup between the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5th.

