A brand new Planned Parenthood clinic is set to open on Monday in southeast Kansas, providing much-needed abortion access to individuals in the South. This facility anticipates welcoming patients from six states in its first five days of operation: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, there was a significant increase of 369% in the number of abortions in Kansas in 2023. Out of all the patients, 69% came from outside the state. The Trust Women Clinic in Wichita, which used to be the nearest city for abortion access for Southern states, saw 81% of its patients coming from out of state. Among these out-of-state patients, Texas was the most common home state, followed by Oklahoma.

Texas and Oklahoma have implemented complete abortion bans, allowing for very few exceptions. In the southern states, there are abortion bans in place at six weeks of pregnancy. According to research conducted by the National Library of Medicine, on average, individuals become aware of their pregnancy after 5.2 weeks for planned pregnancies and 7.2 weeks for unplanned pregnancies.

The clinic in Pittsburg will provide medication abortions for pregnancies up to 11 weeks, as well as surgical abortions for pregnancies between 14 and 15 weeks.

However, there will be a slight delay before the clinic is able to provide surgical care.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, emphasized the quality of their highly trained staff in providing exceptional care. She acknowledged that the launch of a new center would require some time for both the community and their organization to adjust. Consequently, it may take a while before they can begin offering procedural care.

Why Pittsburg, Kansas?

According to Wales, one of the main reasons for choosing the Pittsburg location is its convenient access to Southern states. She also highlighted the fact that Kansas is already experienced in offering abortion care to individuals from Missouri and neighboring states. It is worth noting that Pittsburg is situated just 5 miles away from the Missouri border.

In 2018, Missouri implemented a law that prohibited abortion after 15 weeks. As a result, Kansas had been accommodating Missouri patients for four years. However, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization emphasized that the Constitution does not grant a right to abortion.

According to Wales, the Dobbs decision in 2022 was reminiscent of a cascade of falling dominos.

“We are making every effort to address the demand,” Wales stated. “However, it is important to acknowledge that there is a higher volume of calls than our capacity allows us to handle.”

According to Wales, the services provided by Planned Parenthood are essential in southeast Kansas, as they extend beyond just abortion care. It was observed that patients from the Pittsburg area had to travel approximately two hours to Overland Park in order to receive the necessary care.

In 2020, Donald Trump, the president known for appointing anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court, received support from over 60% of Crawford County voters. However, these same voters opposed a proposed constitutional amendment that aimed to eliminate the right to terminate a pregnancy in Kansas.

According to Logan Rink, a local resident and the health care manager of the Pittsburg clinic, the community has provided positive feedback about Planned Parenthood. Rink mentioned that the organization is fulfilling unmet needs and is seen as a valuable resource by the community.

Anti-abortion activists often gather at various Planned Parenthood centers in Kansas, vehemently opposing and obstructing those seeking abortion services.

According to Wales, Planned Parenthood usually faces protests when it opens a new location. However, she reassures that these protests eventually fade away over time.

At the May 28th city commission meeting, members of Lighthouse church, a nondenominational Christian church that opposes abortion, expressed their opposition to the clinic.

According to Shawn Osbeen, a resident of Pittsburg, the issue of abortion is a significant concern in our culture. However, he firmly believes that there are no safe abortions, as the procedure ultimately results in the loss of one life, despite the initial existence of two lives.

Susan Powers, another resident, expressed her opposition to the clinic. However, she acknowledged that this situation could serve as a wake-up call for the church and the community to offer greater support for pregnant individuals.

The commissioners remained impartial regarding the inauguration of the clinic.

In 2009, George Tiller, a prominent doctor who performed late-term abortions, was tragically murdered in the foyer of his church in Wichita. Even though Planned Parenthood has implemented a strict security protocol with on-site security officers, the haunting memory of Tiller’s death still lingers.

Wales mentioned that the topic of community protests often arises during discussions with potential providers or physicians who are considering staff roles. These individuals typically inquire about the nature of the communities and the behavior of protesters. Wales acknowledged that their health centers have been fortunate to avoid any violent incidents thus far.

Planned Parenthood serving patients from the South

According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, individuals with a lower socioeconomic status are more inclined to undergo an abortion. Moreover, the additional time taken off from work can accumulate. In the case of patients traveling from the South, the clinic in Pittsburg offers a more convenient option as it is over two hours closer compared to clinics located in Wichita.

Wales emphasized the significant impact of reducing travel time for patients. “If we can save two hours on the way there and two hours on the way back, it would make a tremendous difference to many of our patients,” he explained.

Planned Parenthood offers support to patients who require it. Previously, 80% of their patients didn’t require any assistance, while 20% did. However, following the Dobbs ruling, the proportions have reversed, and the nature of the support they provide has undergone a significant transformation.

According to Wales, the current situation is forcing many individuals to travel long distances away from their homes. He expresses concern about the difficulties patients face when they are informed that their journey could take anywhere from 10 to 12 hours, especially for those who can only manage a two-hour trip.

The Pittsburg location aims to offer assistance to patients who are unable to afford the travel expenses. In accordance with Kansas law, the clinic will be unable to provide abortions beyond 22 weeks after the last menstrual period due to resource limitations. However, if necessary, the clinic will provide transportation to the Overland Park location, where procedural abortions are available up to 21 weeks and 6 days into the pregnancy.

According to Wales, the lawsuits in Texas have posed a threat to individuals who need to travel in order to receive abortions. Although these lawsuits may not be enforceable as they violate the interstate commerce clause in the U.S. Constitution, they have managed to create a stigma surrounding abortion procedures.

Wales expressed her deep sadness over the fact that some patients choose not to disclose their decision to seek care because they are unsure of the legalities surrounding it. She mentioned that it is disheartening to hear patients say that they didn’t inform their friends or family, even though they knew they would be supportive. The fear of discussing their departure for treatment stems from their uncertainty about the legality of such discussions in their home state.

Patients in Wales often feel hesitant to travel or openly discuss abortion, as they fear the potential consequences it may have on their families, relationships, and professional lives.

Abortion as an issue in November election

Vice President Kamala Harris has placed great emphasis on ensuring access to abortion throughout her presidential campaign. She has made a commitment that, if elected, she will enact legislation to officially establish the principles of Roe v. Wade, thereby making abortion legal on a nationwide scale.

In November, Missourians will have the opportunity to vote on their abortion rights. Historically, whenever the right to choose an abortion has been put to a local ballot, it has emerged victorious.

More: The ballot questions, which include abortion access, have been certified for the November ballot.

According to Wales, even if the movement to secure abortion rights succeeds in November, it would still take decades to ensure access to abortion for every American.

Kansas is currently facing several legal challenges and legislative measures aimed at limiting access to abortion, despite the fact that the residents of Kansas rejected a constitutional amendment that sought to eliminate abortion rights in 2022. Planned Parenthood has been actively opposing these efforts.

According to Wales, Kansans are expressing their desire for medical care to remain private, rather than being controlled by the Legislature. This year, the state implemented additional requirements that would force healthcare providers to ask patients intrusive and humiliating questions, which are unrelated to the purpose of their care or its delivery. As a result, they have decided to challenge these requirements on behalf of their patients.

Reference article