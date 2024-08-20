At the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, families and students received a letter on the first day of school. The letter informed them about the heightened security measures implemented at the school due to threats made against the staff during a school event.

Kansas City Public Schools stated that the heightened security measures are purely precautionary. The district emphasized the importance of transparency with its families regarding this matter.

The contents of the letter stated:

“ Dear Paseo Academy Families and Staff,

Welcome back to school! We are excited to see everyone on Monday, August 19, as we kick off another amazing year at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts.

Upon your arrival, you will notice an increase in security personnel throughout the building. This is in response to some threatening language that was emailed to staff following a recent school event. While we expect a smooth start to the school year, we wanted to be transparent about the additional precautions being taken by KCPS to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.

We look forward to a fantastic school year ahead and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Thank you,

Principal Keyona Powell

Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts “

The authorities have not released information regarding the nature of the threats, the recipients, or the identity of the person who threatened the staff.

