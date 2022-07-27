Osage man pleads guilty in Mason City sexual abuse case
MASON CITY — An Osage man accused of sexually abusing a woman in Mason City back in January has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
46-year-old Troy Havig was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. A criminal complaint says on January 22nd, he was at a Mason City residence where he impeded the airway of a victim, leaving a visible injury and causing the victim to “see stars’ and lose sight. Havig then allegedly forced sexual contact during the assault.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Havig this week filed a written plea of guilty to assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. Both prosecutors and Havig’s attorney will recommend a five-year prison sentence for Havig to be served consecutive to sentences in two other cases. One case involves a guilty plea for a Class D felony-level charge of domestic abuse, while the other involves his being tried on a possession of methamphetamine charge in August.
The plea agreement states that the court cannot suspend the sentence in the sexual abuse case and Havig will be required to be sent to prison because it is a forcible felony.
Havig is scheduled to be sentenced on the domestic abuse charge on August 29th and he has asked that he be sentenced on the sexual abuse charge at the same time.