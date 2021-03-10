Osage man accused of sexual abuse to plead guilty
OSAGE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Osage man accused of multiple sexual abuse charges.
22-year-old Marcus McNealy was charged in March of last year with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a child between May 2011 and November 2015. McNealy was charged with an additional four counts of third-degree sexual abuse for committing a sexual act against the will of the same victim between November 2015 and November 2016.
Court records show that a plea change hearing has been scheduled in the case for April 6th in Mitchell County District Court. No details on what McNealy plans to plead guilty to have been released.
If he had been convicted of all the charges, he would have faced a prison term of up to 140 years.