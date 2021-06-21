Osage man accused of sexual abuse sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to lesser charge
OSAGE — An Osage man originally charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, been given a deferred judgment and been sentenced to probation.
22-year-old Marcus McNealy was charged in March of last year with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a child between May 2011 and November 2015. McNealy was charged with an additional four counts of third-degree sexual abuse for committing a sexual act against the will of the same victim between November 2015 and November 2016. If he had been convicted of all the charges, he would have faced a prison term of up to 140 years.
As part of a plea agreement, McNealy in April filed a written plea of guilty in Mitchell County District Court to one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony, with prosecutors dismissing all the other charges.
District Judge Rustin Davenport last week issued a deferred judgment in the case and sentenced McNealy to five years probation, complete all recommended sex offender treatment, with a $750 civil penalty being imposed.