One man seriously injured after rural Mason City shooting, investigation continues

Sep 3, 2021 @ 5:39am

MASON CITY — One man was seriously injured after a shooting incident in rural Mason City Thursday.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly after 6:20 AM on the report of a male shooting victim at an address in the 19000 block of 290th Street.

On arrival they discovered a 63-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department says at this time it appears to be a targeted incident and no further danger exists to the public. No arrest has been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

