      Weather Alert

October survey shows growth, but scant confidence in economy

Nov 2, 2021 @ 11:57am
Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows significant jumps in employment and inventories since September, but confidence in the economy over the next six month remained at a dismal low. 

The overall index for October of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday rose to 65.2 from September’s 61.6. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, but the survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, failed to budge from 37 recorded in September. 

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

For the latest

Trending
COVID cases rise in north-central Iowa over last week
Iowa Supreme Court agrees to hear Charles City man's appeal of lascivious acts case
Arraignment delayed for Chicago man accused in Mason City murder, defense attorney says prosecutors holding back material
Grassley 'pleaded' with GE to save wind turbine blade jobs in Newton
Clear Lake School Board candidates talk about challenges for the district at candidate forum (VIDEO)
Connect With Us