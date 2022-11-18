O’Connor files for recount in Cerro Gordo Supervisors election

Don O'Connor speaks before the Clear Lake City Council at a January 5, 2022 meeting

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate Don O’Connor is filing for a recount in the Supervisors District 3 race.

After provisional ballots were counted on Monday, the Republican O’Connor is three votes behind Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp.

In a written statement, O’Connor says he’s filed for the recount to assure voters in the county that the outcome of the election is correct with such a razor thin margin. He says the results of the recount will have the final say of the election, and whatever the outcome is, he will accept it and move forward.

O’Connor’s filing comes after Wednesday’s recount of the Supervisors District 1 race affirmed Chris Watts’ re-election to the board. Watts gained two more votes from the recount as both votes cast in Mason City’s Ward 3 Precinct 3 were originally scanned as “undervotes” by the machine, meaning it did not detect any of the ovals filled in for his race against Democrat Amanda Ragan.

One other recount has been requested in Cerro Gordo County in the Iowa House District 59 race. Incumbent Sharon Steckman won that race by a 739 vote margin over Doug Campbell, but Campbell has requested a recount.