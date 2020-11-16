Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high
DES MOINES — The number of north-central Iowans in the hospital due to COVID-19 has hit an all-time high.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 85 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in the north-central Iowa medical region as of 11 o’clock this morning, compared to 74 on Sunday. Of those 85, six are in an intensive care unit and are on a ventilator. There were 99 new area cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning with 15 more having recovered.
The active number of cases in the listening area rose from 4038 at midday Sunday to 4122 as of 11 o’clock this morning. The area’s active case number has increased by almost 275% since November 1st.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 23.7%, with Cerro Gordo County having the highest rate at 26.5%.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2695
|38
|Butler
|774
|5
|Floyd
|761
|3
|Franklin
|586
|3
|Hancock
|682
|15
|Kossuth
|784
|6
|Mitchell
|598
|9
|Winnebago
|764
|2
|Worth
|273
|9
|Wright
|1031
|9
|
|
|
|Area Total
|8948
|99
|
|
|Active Cases 11/13/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1439
|1249
|477
|Butler
|337
|272
|82
|Floyd
|273
|215
|60
|Franklin
|176
|141
|42
|Hancock
|360
|309
|134
|Kossuth
|360
|319
|176
|Mitchell
|366
|307
|119
|Winnebago
|321
|279
|192
|Worth
|144
|117
|46
|Wright
|346
|306
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4122
|3514
|1510
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|32
|
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|12
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|2
|
|Mitchell
|3
|
|Winnebago
|21
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|3
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|101
|0
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1224
|4
|Butler
|434
|
|Floyd
|476
|
|Franklin
|391
|
|Hancock
|316
|
|Kossuth
|422
|1
|Mitchell
|229
|1
|Winnebago
|422
|6
|Worth
|129
|3
|Wright
|682
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4725
|15
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|26.5
|Butler
|23.5
|Floyd
|22.9
|Franklin
|19.3
|Hancock
|24
|Kossuth
|23.5
|Mitchell
|25.4
|Winnebago
|24
|Worth
|17.6
|Wright
|19.9
|
|
|Area Average
|23.7