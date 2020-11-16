      Breaking News
Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high

Nov 16, 2020 @ 11:00am

DES MOINES — The number of north-central Iowans in the hospital due to COVID-19 has hit an all-time high.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 85 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in the north-central Iowa medical region as of 11 o’clock this morning, compared to 74 on Sunday. Of those 85, six are in an intensive care unit and are on a ventilator. There were 99 new area cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning with 15 more having recovered.

The active number of cases in the listening area rose from 4038 at midday Sunday to 4122 as of 11 o’clock this morning. The area’s active case number has increased by almost 275% since November 1st.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 23.7%, with Cerro Gordo County having the highest rate at 26.5%. 

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2695 38
Butler 774 5
Floyd 761 3
Franklin 586 3
Hancock 682 15
Kossuth 784 6
Mitchell 598 9
Winnebago 764 2
Worth 273 9
Wright 1031 9
Area Total 8948 99

 

 

 

Active Cases 11/16/20
 Active Cases 11/13/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1439 1249 477
Butler 337 272 82
Floyd 273 215 60
Franklin 176 141 42
Hancock 360 309 134
Kossuth 360 319 176
Mitchell 366 307 119
Winnebago 321 279 192
Worth 144 117 46
Wright 346 306 182
Area Total 4122 3514 1510

 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 32
Butler 3
Floyd 12
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 2
Mitchell 3
Winnebago 21
Worth
Wright 3
Area Total 101 0

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1224 4
Butler 434
Floyd 476
Franklin 391
Hancock 316
Kossuth 422 1
Mitchell 229 1
Winnebago 422 6
Worth 129 3
Wright 682
Area Total 4725 15

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 26.5
Butler 23.5
Floyd 22.9
Franklin 19.3
Hancock 24
Kossuth 23.5
Mitchell 25.4
Winnebago 24
Worth 17.6
Wright 19.9
Area Average 23.7
