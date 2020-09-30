Number of active COVID cases locally continues to decrease
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area has dropped by over 140 in the last week.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, 35 new coronavirus cases had been reported in our 10-county listening area while 38 more people have recovered. That brings the pandemic total in our listening area to 3777 cases with 2969 having recovered.
As of 11 o’clock this morning, there were 748 active cases in our listening area. That’s down three from Tuesday and down 144 when compared to last Friday. There were 613 active cases in our listening area at the start of the month.
There are currently 199 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 161 in Kossuth, 121 in Winnebago, 76 in Mitchell, 64 in Wright, 48 in Floyd, 27 in Worth, 21 in Butler, 17 in Franklin and 14 in Hancock.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 7.4%, down from 7.6% on Tuesday.
Looking at the statewide data from the same 24-hour period: 18 more people have died to bring the pandemic total to 1342; 1046 more cases have been reported to bring the total to 88,555; 947 more have recovered for a total of 68,365.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1073
|10
|Butler
|279
|3
|Floyd
|357
|2
|Franklin
|352
|1
|Hancock
|199
|1
|Kossuth
|289
|9
|Mitchell
|197
|5
|Winnebago
|324
|2
|Worth
|110
|1
|Wright
|597
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3777
|35
|
|
|Active Cases 9/25/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|199
|265
|241
|Butler
|21
|23
|49
|Floyd
|48
|75
|34
|Franklin
|17
|34
|27
|Hancock
|14
|21
|24
|Kossuth
|161
|142
|40
|Mitchell
|76
|88
|30
|Winnebago
|121
|139
|73
|Worth
|27
|26
|14
|Wright
|64
|79
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|748
|892
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|853
|14
|Butler
|256
|3
|Floyd
|306
|6
|Franklin
|317
|4
|Hancock
|183
|2
|Kossuth
|128
|3
|Mitchell
|121
|4
|Winnebago
|190
|
|Worth
|83
|
|Wright
|532
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2969
|38
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|18
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|13
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|60
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6
|Butler
|4.3
|Floyd
|9.7
|Franklin
|4.4
|Hancock
|6.5
|Kossuth
|11.9
|Mitchell
|4
|Winnebago
|13.4
|Worth
|3.8
|Wright
|7.4
|
|
|Area Average
|7.4