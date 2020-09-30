      Weather Alert

Number of active COVID cases locally continues to decrease

Sep 30, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area has dropped by over 140 in the last week.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, 35 new coronavirus cases had been reported in our 10-county listening area while 38 more people have recovered. That brings the pandemic total in our listening area to 3777 cases with 2969 having recovered.

As of 11 o’clock this morning, there were 748 active cases in our listening area. That’s down three from Tuesday and down 144 when compared to last Friday. There were 613 active cases in our listening area at the start of the month.

There are currently 199 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 161 in Kossuth, 121 in Winnebago, 76 in Mitchell, 64 in Wright, 48 in Floyd, 27 in Worth, 21 in Butler, 17 in Franklin and 14 in Hancock.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate is at 7.4%, down from 7.6% on Tuesday.

Looking at the statewide data from the same 24-hour period: 18 more people have died to bring the pandemic total to 1342; 1046 more cases have been reported to bring the total to 88,555; 947 more have recovered for a total of 68,365.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1073 10
Butler 279 3
Floyd 357 2
Franklin 352 1
Hancock 199 1
Kossuth 289 9
Mitchell 197 5
Winnebago 324 2
Worth 110 1
Wright 597 1
Area Total 3777 35

 

Active Cases 9/30/20
 Active Cases 9/25/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 199 265 241
Butler 21 23 49
Floyd 48 75 34
Franklin 17 34 27
Hancock 14 21 24
Kossuth 161 142 40
Mitchell 76 88 30
Winnebago 121 139 73
Worth 27 26 14
Wright 64 79 81
Area Total 748 892 613

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 853 14
Butler 256 3
Floyd 306 6
Franklin 317 4
Hancock 183 2
Kossuth 128 3
Mitchell 121 4
Winnebago 190
Worth 83
Wright 532 2
Area Total 2969 38

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 13
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 60

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6
Butler 4.3
Floyd 9.7
Franklin 4.4
Hancock 6.5
Kossuth 11.9
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 13.4
Worth 3.8
Wright 7.4
Area Average 7.4
For the latest

