KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Not guilty plea by Hampton man accused of child sexual abuse while working at daycare center

July 7, 2023 10:12AM CDT
Share
Not guilty plea by Hampton man accused of child sexual abuse while working at daycare center

HAMPTON — A Hampton man charged with child sexual abuse while working at a daycare center has pleaded not guilty.

26-year-old Benjamin Green was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. A criminal complaint filed in Franklin County District Court accused Green of sexually abusing three children while he worked at the Hampton Community Christian Daycare between September 2016 and February 2020.

Green entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges on Thursday in Franklin County District Court. His trial has been scheduled for September 6th.

For the latest

Trending

1

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car
2

Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
3

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
4

Forest City police investigate mountain lion report
5

Jury selection scheduled to start today in Mason City man's kidnapping trial