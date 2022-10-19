North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1.

The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.

Superintendent Joe Erickson says during the call, a general threat was made to students. He says the call may have been intended to be a prank, but the district and law enforcement took it seriously.

Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place. Erickson says once the district and law enforcement made the decision that any risk had been minimized and it would be safe for students to resume classes, the lockdown ended.

He says the district continues to take all threats seriously and will investigate and involve law enforcement for support.

The Sheriff’s Department says the juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services while the investigation continues in the matter