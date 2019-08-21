Nora Springs man facing federal sexual exploitation charges, state-level sexual abuse charges dropped
NORA SPRINGS — State-level sexual abuse charges have been dismissed against a Nora Springs man so that federal charges can be filed against him.
35-year-old Aaron Olson was arrested in November at the Nora Springs Motel at 825 West Congress Street after being accused of showing a five-year-old pornography and performing sexual acts with the victim on three different occasions between January 1st and November 8th of last year.
Olson was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse as well as first-offense possession of marijuana. He was scheduled to go on trial this month on those charges, but they’ve now been dropped and Olson has been indicted on federal sexual exploitation of a child charges.
His federal trial is scheduled to start on November 18th.