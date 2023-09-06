Nora Springs man charged with firing shot at deputy pleads guilty to lesser charges

NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man originally charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a Floyd County deputy has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

A criminal complaint accused 40-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on the evening of October 27th of last year, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.

Salocker’s vehicle became disabled in the 1200 block of Dancer Avenue when it entered a field drive and jumped the back side of the ditch into the field. Salocker fled the vehicle and was later located laying down on his back in the field.

Salocker was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault on persons in certain occupations, eluding while participating in a felony and first-degree harassment.

As part of a plea agreement made on Tuesday, Salocker pleaded guilty to assault on persons engaged in certain occupations as well as assault while participating in a felony, both Class D felonies. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Salocker be sentenced to five years in prison on each count, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Salocker is scheduled to be sentenced on October 30th.