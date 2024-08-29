The Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to distribute a new Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check to thousands of eligible U.S. citizens in the coming days. This payment is the last of August’s checks but is considered an irregularity in the usual schedule.

What Is the Upcoming SSI Payment?

According to tododisca, The SSI payment arriving on August 30th is an extra check that doesn’t typically fall within the regular monthly schedule. This will be the third check for those who receive both Social Security retirement and SSI payments in August, but it’s important to note that this benefit won’t be available again in September.

Who Is Eligible for the August 30th SSI Check?

All eligible Americans who qualify for SSI will receive this payment, with no additional special requirements. The SSA will distribute the checks directly to beneficiaries’ checking accounts. However, the arrival date depends on the chosen collection method.

How to Receive the SSI Check on August 30th?

To receive the payment on August 30th, beneficiaries must have Direct Deposit activated. This method ensures immediate access to the funds on the payment date. Those without Direct Deposit can expect to receive their checks a few days later, potentially in early September.

Understanding the Maximum SSI Payment Amount

For 2024, after the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, the maximum SSI payment can reach up to $943 per month. However, the exact amount depends on individual income levels, with higher incomes resulting in lower SSI payments. In some cases, recipients might stop receiving SSI altogether, which would indicate an increase in other income sources.

Conclusion

As the SSA prepares to send out these final August SSI checks, beneficiaries should ensure their Direct Deposit is set up for timely receipt. For those eligible, the extra payment is a welcome financial boost at the end of the month.