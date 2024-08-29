Pennsylvania’s Push to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time

Pennsylvania might lead the charge in eliminating daylight saving time. In April 2021, the state House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at making daylight saving time permanent. This move could abolish the biannual clock changes and maintain a consistent time year-round.

Benefits of a Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Advocates for permanent daylight saving time highlight several potential benefits:

Energy Savings : Keeping daylight saving time year-round may conserve energy.

: Keeping daylight saving time year-round may conserve energy. Fewer Traffic Accidents : A stable time could reduce disruptions linked to clock changes, potentially lowering traffic accidents.

: A stable time could reduce disruptions linked to clock changes, potentially lowering traffic accidents. Reduced Crime Rates : Extended daylight in the evening might help deter crime.

: Extended daylight in the evening might help deter crime. Healthier Lifestyles: A consistent time could promote better health habits.

National Trend Towards a Permanent Time Change

Pennsylvania’s initiative reflects a broader trend. The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) reports over 650 bills and motions across the U.S. seeking to make daylight saving time a year-round standard.

What’s Next?

Until a new law is enacted, the tradition of adjusting clocks will continue. This November 3 may be the last time Pennsylvanians set their clocks back, but the momentum for a permanent change is growing nationwide.