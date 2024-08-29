Daylight Saving Time Ends on November 3
As summer fades and temperatures drop, it’s time to prepare for the end of daylight saving time. According to Tododisca, On Sunday, November 3, 2024, clocks will “fall back” one hour, marking the transition to shorter days and longer nights. While the practice of adjusting clocks twice a year remains controversial, the upcoming change promises an extra hour of sleep for everyone.
Pennsylvania’s Push to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time
Pennsylvania might lead the charge in eliminating daylight saving time. In April 2021, the state House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at making daylight saving time permanent. This move could abolish the biannual clock changes and maintain a consistent time year-round.
Benefits of a Permanent Daylight Saving Time
Advocates for permanent daylight saving time highlight several potential benefits:
- Energy Savings: Keeping daylight saving time year-round may conserve energy.
- Fewer Traffic Accidents: A stable time could reduce disruptions linked to clock changes, potentially lowering traffic accidents.
- Reduced Crime Rates: Extended daylight in the evening might help deter crime.
- Healthier Lifestyles: A consistent time could promote better health habits.
National Trend Towards a Permanent Time Change
Pennsylvania’s initiative reflects a broader trend. The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) reports over 650 bills and motions across the U.S. seeking to make daylight saving time a year-round standard.
What’s Next?
Until a new law is enacted, the tradition of adjusting clocks will continue. This November 3 may be the last time Pennsylvanians set their clocks back, but the momentum for a permanent change is growing nationwide.
