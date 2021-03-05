New Hampton man’s murder trial in Floyd County delayed until September
CHARLES CITY — The trial of a New Hampton man charged with murder in the death of a child in Floyd County has now been scheduled for September.
25-year-old Shane Morris was arrested on March 9th of last year and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in connection with the death of his three-and-a-half month old child in August 2019.
Court documents state that Morris was taking care of the child before being taken first to the Floyd County Medical Center and then was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester. Medical staff observed a large bulge on the side of the child’s head with tests showing a skull fracture that was likely a result of non-accidental trauma.
Morris was scheduled to stand trial this week, but court records show a continuance was granted after both the prosecution and defense agreed that the case was not ready for trial. The trial is now scheduled to start on September 14th in Floyd County District Court.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Morris would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.