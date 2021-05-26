      Weather Alert

New Hampton man gets suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to enticing a minor in Cerro Gordo County

May 26, 2021 @ 10:40am

MASON CITY — A New Hampton man originally charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Cerro Gordo County has received a suspended prison sentence and probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

23-year-old Dylan Jones was arrested in November after being accused of committing a sexual act with a 15-year-old, knowing the age of the victim prior to the act. Jones was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, but pleaded guilty this week to enticing a minor under the age of 16 with the intent to commit an illegal act, a Class D felony.

District Judge James Drew sentenced Jones on Tuesday to a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed him on five years probation.

