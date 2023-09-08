KGLO News KGLO News Logo

New burn bans established in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Butler counties in north-central Iowa

September 8, 2023 5:08AM CDT
State Fire Marshal’s Office

MASON CITY — Five north-central Iowa counties are now under a burn ban due to the dry weather.

Worth and Hancock counties have now been joined by Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Butler counties as counties approved by the State Fire Marshal’s Office to have a burn ban in place.

The state office says in each county, conditions are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property. The bans will remain in effect until those conditions no longer exist.

15 counties in the state now have a burn ban in place.

