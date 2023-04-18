KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Netflix To End Its DVD-By-Mail Service

April 18, 2023 2:50PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service.

The move will end an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.

The DVD service still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem.

But the California company says it plans to mail its final discs on September 29.

Netflix ended last year with nearly 231 million worldwide subscribers to its video streaming service.

It stopped disclosing how many people still pay for DVD-by-mail delivery years ago as that part its business steadily shrank.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge
2

Forest City woman faces up to 45 years in prison for pocketing store deposits instead of taking them to the bank
3

Waverly man re-sentenced on Floyd County lascivious acts charge after Court of Appeals win
4

Wide ranging gun bill clears Iowa House on 62-37 vote
5

Plea change hearing set for Plymouth woman accused of child endangerment resulting in death