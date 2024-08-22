The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is now actively assisting in the search for a young girl who has gone missing in south-central Missouri.

This afternoon, the authorities made an urgent plea for the public’s help in finding Abigail Lawless, a 17-year-old who has gone missing.

On the night of August 17th, Abigail disappeared from her home in West Plains while her family was asleep. Her family is concerned that she may have gone to Virginia with someone she met online. Abigail is 5’9″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Abigail’s mother, Leah Lawless, mentioned that the family had a pleasant dinner outing earlier that night, and everything seemed normal. It is important to note that Abigail has never left home before and has not made any attempt to reach out to her family or friends since she disappeared, which is highly unusual for her. Leah Lawless wants to convey a heartfelt message to her daughter, expressing how much they all love and miss her, and urging her to come back home. The family simply wants to know that Abigail is safe and sound.

Abigail’s poster is now being showcased on the Ring’s Neighbors app as part of a collaboration between NCMEC and Ring. The aim is to raise awareness about her case and reach out to millions of users who can provide real-time assistance in locating missing children. You can check out the feature here: [Ring’s Neighbors app](https://vimeo.com/1001248039/4a58170f5e?share=copy)

If you have any information about Abigail or her disappearance, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678) or the Howell County Sheriff’s Department at 417-256-2544.

The case of a missing girl from southern Missouri has gained national attention, according to the Houston Herald.

