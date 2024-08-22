There is currently a mini-swarm of earthquakes occurring along the New Madrid Fault in southern Missouri. In the past couple of hours alone, there have been three quakes recorded. I want to emphasize that this information is not meant to cause alarm, but rather to inform those who are interested in monitoring activity along this fault line.

It’s important to note that the situation is not dire. I mention this because there has been some activity along the New Madrid Fault today. While the earthquakes have been minor, they are occurring at a slightly faster rate. Let’s take a look at the three earthquakes that have occurred in Missouri since late Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday afternoon.

A series of small earthquakes has occurred in close succession, which is quite unusual for this year. It will be intriguing to observe whether this is the extent of the seismic activity or if the swarm persists throughout the day.

In June, we witnessed a couple of earthquakes in New Madrid in a single day, which is not uncommon. However, the recent series of quakes in Missouri is particularly intriguing as it closely follows a mini-swarm that occurred over the course of several days last week.

Could this swarm of earthquakes be an indication of something more significant? It’s hard to say for sure, but it’s always worth keeping an eye on. At the very least, it provides a unique opportunity to witness earthquakes occurring in real-time in southern Missouri.

