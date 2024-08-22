MARBLE HILL, Mo. — The Marble Hill Police Department found itself in a state of uncertainty on Monday after all its officers submitted their resignations to the city council, according to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office.

The resignations are set to take effect on Friday, as confirmed by county deputies. The sheriff’s office is in talks with city officials to address the issue and expressed confidence in finding a solution to ensure continuous law enforcement services.

Just 33 minutes after the sheriff’s office announced the news, Marble Hill Police Chief Kristin Nenninger provided the following explanation on the department’s Facebook page:

Dear Citizens of Marble Hill:

I have tendered my resignation as Chief of Police. Effective August 23, 2024. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve you all.

This decision did not come easy as I take my service as Police Officer and First Responder very seriously. I cannot faithfully support my Officers and provide you, the citizens of Marble Hill, with law enforcement services you all deserve due to the city putting constraints on the budget and cutting into the Police budget.

For the same as I have already mentioned, Captain Gilliam has also tendered his resignation.

The other officers have also resigned on their own accord.

God Bless

Marble Hill is the largest city in Bollinger County and serves as the county seat, according to the 2020 census.

Recently, four other police departments in the St. Louis area have dissolved for various reasons. The Calverton Park Police Department disbanded in July, Bel-Nor’s department dissolved in April, Velda City’s department shut down abruptly in March, and New Haven’s department closed in February.

You can read the full statement from the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Reference article