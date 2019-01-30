Murder arrest made a year after body found in rural Floyd County

CHARLES CITY — A Waterloo man has been charged with murder more than a year after a body was found in rural Floyd County.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Armando Adame III has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Michael Johns.

On October 26th of 2017, Johns was reported missing to the Grundy Center Police Department. On December 1st, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a body at 290th Street and Shadow Avenue about 10 miles south of Charles City. The State Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that the cause of Johns’ death was a shotgun wound to the head and ruled the death was a homicide.

Adame was arrested in Black Hawk County six days later on December 7th on a federal arrest warrant. In May of last year, he pleaded guilty to three federal firearm charges and was sentenced in October to 25 years in federal prison.

Adame was taken into custody on the murder charge on Wednesday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence on prior unrelated convictions.

Online court records show Adame made his initial appearance in Floyd County Court on Wednesday, with his preliminary hearing scheduled for February 7th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Adame would receive a life prison term without the opportunity for parole.