Most of north-central Iowa still in “Extreme Drought”

MASON CITY — A majority of north-central Iowa is still in extreme drought according to the latest data from the U. S. Drought Monitor.

The portion of the listening area in the “D-3 Extreme Drought” category includes all of Floyd and Mitchell counties, the majority of Cerro Gordo and Butler counties, the northern two-thirds of Franklin County, the eastern half of Worth County, as well as southeastern Hancock and northeastern Wright counties.

The rest of the listening area is in the “D-2 Severe Drought” level, with the exception of far northwestern Winnebago and northern Kossuth counties, which are at the “D-1 Moderate Drought” level.

Statewide, 27% of the state is in the “Extreme Drought” category, while 3% is in the monitor’s highest level, “Exceptional Drought”. That one area includes Benton, Linn, and Tama counties in east-central Iowa.