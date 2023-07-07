More information released on human remains found in Mason City, police asking public for help

MASON CITY — Mason City police have released more information on the discovery of human remains in the northeastern part of the community on Thursday afternoon.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says police responded at about 2:10 PM to the 200 block of 7th Northeast, where officers confirmed the initial report of human remains after being directed to the location by the reporting party.

Brinkley says an initial investigation with the assistance of the Medical Examiner took place, and due to decomposition, an identification of the victim has not been made. He says they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

An initial description of the victim has been released: a male, race unknown, about 20-to-40 years of age, approximate height between 5-6 and 5-10, weighing about 170 pounds. The male was dressed in green jogger sweatpants, a black tank top, and was wearing black and red NIke-brand tennis shoes. There was also an Ace-wrap bandage on the male’s left ankle.

Anyone who has information about this case or who has information that may be useful in identifying the remains is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.