Governor Wes Moore (D) and Governor JB Pritzker (D) were seen savoring a classic Chicago-style hot dog on Thursday. They were joined by Illinois first lady Mary Kathryn Muenster, who observed the delightful moment. The photo captured the governors indulging in the iconic food, showcasing their appreciation for the local culinary culture.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) caught wind of Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s (D) radio interview where Moore was raving about Pip’s Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis. Intrigued, Pritzker saw an opportunity to showcase Chicago’s own famous hot dog joint to Moore during his visit for the Democratic National Convention.

On Thursday, just hours before their scheduled appearance at the United Center to witness Vice President Kamala Harris secure the Democratic presidential nomination, the two governors, both of whom are often speculated to have ambitions for the White House, had a meeting at The Wiener’s Circle in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of this city.

The Wiener’s Circle goes beyond being a renowned provider of the Chicago-style “char dog,” as Pritzker aptly described it. In addition to its delectable offerings, this quaint eatery takes immense pride in its spirited attitude.

When you visit the website, you’ll be greeted with a rather blunt message: “WHAT THE F*CK DO YOU WANT?” Adding to the amusing antics, The Wiener’s Circle has put up a sign during the Democratic convention, offering a footlong hotdog in honor of former President Donald Trump. However, the catch is that this special hotdog is only 3 inches long.

“We’ve been here for 42 years, serving dogs and having lively conversations,” Toni Morris, who was manning the counter, remarked to Moore on Thursday while he patiently waited for his order.

Moore inquired about Morris’ length of employment.

“It has been twenty years,” she replied.

Moore couldn’t believe his ears as he turned to Pritzker. “Man, what kind of child labor laws are in place in this state? Twenty years is a long time!”

Moore asked Pritzker if he should put mustard on their dogs when they arrived. Pritzker insisted on it.

Moore presented Pritzker with a jar of Jamie’s Strong and Sweet Democracy Mustard, a condiment that U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th) has been distributing during his recent local events.

Moore suggested adding a touch of Maryland spice to it.

The two governors toasted to “a great convention” by clinking their hot dog buns together.

Moore eagerly took several bites and was genuinely impressed.

Moore admitted that he initially approached the situation with a negative mindset, fully prepared to dislike it. However, he eventually conceded that it was a close second to Pip’s, describing it as “pretty great.” In a later statement, he went on to declare it as “definitely second best in the country,” and expressed his genuine fondness for The Wiener’s Circle.

“He mentioned that the great thing about this is that you get an exceptional dog, and they talk trash,” he expressed.

Pritzker acknowledged the statement, saying, “So, if I understand correctly, you’re saying that Chicago has the best dog.”

Moore paused for a moment, pondering the situation, before delivering a clever retort, “I understand we’re in Chicago, but voting twice is simply not allowed.”

By that time, both governors, with Illinois first lady Mary Kathryn Muenster by their side, had relocated to a patio at the rear of the eatery. On the table, Pritzker had set out a six-pack of beer and two miniature bottles of Malort, a wormwood-based digestif that originated in Chicago 90 years ago.

Pritzker encouraged individuals to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new experiences as a way to demonstrate their resilience to the residents of Chicago and Illinois.

Moore eagerly accepted the challenge. “I already addressed the convention floor yesterday,” he remarked confidently.

The two governors raised their glasses in a toast to democracy, then swiftly downed their shots. Following this, they cracked open a couple of cans of beer and enjoyed a few more sips.

Moore exclaimed with a hint of surprise, “That’s actually quite impressive, although I’m not sure if being ‘not bad’ is enough to convince people to buy it.”

Pritzker laughed and said, “It is for Malorts.”

It was a nice change of pace from the hustle and bustle of the convention, even though the entire encounter lasted only about 15 minutes.

“I must say, this place has truly captured the essence of a typical Chicago afternoon,” Moore exclaimed.

During a press conference, a reporter raised the question of whether it would be challenging for the governors to maintain their friendly relationship if they were to run against each other for president. In response, Pritzker envisioned a scenario where Moore “is the nominee.”

Moore couldn’t help but ask, “So, how many Malorts did you drink?”

According to Pritzker, the intention behind giving him a good solid buzz for the afternoon was to enhance his experience.

Moore concurred, stating, “Mission accomplished.”

Preaching from experience

State delegations at political conventions are accustomed to receiving visits from dignitaries from various states during their breakfast events. However, these speakers often have limited knowledge about the specific states they are addressing, usually relying on a few pre-written talking points.

During the morning session on Thursday, Maryland Democrats were introduced to Garlin Gilchrist II, the Lieutenant Governor of Michigan. Gilchrist, a charismatic and talented speaker, shared that he and Maryland’s own Lieutenant Governor, Aruna Miller, share a professional background in engineering. One interesting fact about Gilchrist is his towering height of 6-foot-8, which certainly sets him apart.

But, in a remarkable twist, the next speaker was U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who not only holds a political position but also serves as the senior pastor at the renowned Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. It is worth noting that this is the same congregation that Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

Warnock is not only a captivating public speaker, but he also possesses a deep understanding of Maryland. During his tenure as a pastor at Douglas Memorial Church in Baltimore from 2001 to 2005, he gained firsthand experience of the city’s geographical divisions, which left him astounded.

“In Baltimore, the locals often talk about the East Side and the West Side,” he expressed with a hint of confusion. “Can you believe that they consider themselves on different sides, when in reality, they are all part of the same community?”

The crowd erupted in a deafening roar.

Growing up in Savannah, Georgia, I was always fond of the “Low Country Boil” method of preparing seafood, which is considered a delicacy in my hometown. However, whenever I mentioned this to people in Maryland, I would often hear the dismissive remark, “That isn’t a real crab cake.”

“Having experienced Maryland’s cuisine, I can confidently say that I’ve finally tasted a true crab cake,” he exclaimed. “In Maryland, we prefer to boil our crabs, while you folks in Georgia tend to steam them. But between you and me, I must admit that I have developed a slight preference for your style.”

The roar of the crowd echoed once more.

During his time at Douglas Memorial, Reverend Warnock fondly recalled the occasional visits of a college student named Wes Moore. With pride, he acknowledged Moore’s remarkable performance in his recent convention speech, exclaiming, “And didn’t he make us proud last night?”

Warnock electrified the audience, addressing the prevailing spiritual unease that has gripped the nation during the pandemic. However, he also urged the crowd to take action. U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) faced the challenging role of speaking after Warnock in the program.

Van Hollen humorously highlighted the unwritten rule in the United States Senate: never speak after the Reverend Pastor Doctor Senator Rafael Warnock.

