In a highly anticipated address at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday evening, Adam Kinzinger, a former Illinois congressman and prominent Republican, acknowledged the existence of an “awkward alliance” between himself and the Democrats in their shared mission to defeat former President Donald Trump.

As a lifelong Republican, Kinzinger admitted that he never anticipated the day when he would be addressing a Democratic National Convention.

“But I have come to understand something about the Democratic Party, and I think it is important to share this insight with my fellow Republicans,” he expressed. “The Democrats, just like us, are deeply patriotic. They possess an unwavering love for this nation and are equally committed to upholding American values both domestically and internationally, much like us conservatives.”

Adam Kinzinger spent 12 years in the House of Representatives, representing both the rural areas of north-central Illinois and parts of Chicago’s far southwest suburbs. Although he held conservative views, Kinzinger was not hesitant to express his criticism towards Trump, particularly when the former president deviated from the traditional Republican stance on foreign policy.

According to Kinzinger, his party has shifted its allegiance to Trump, a man whose sole focus is himself, and is no longer conservative. He joined other Republicans at this year’s convention who spoke out against the former president.

According to Kinzinger, Donald Trump is masquerading as a strong leader, but in reality, he is weak. Kinzinger describes him as a small man pretending to be big and a faithless individual trying to appear righteous. He accuses Trump of constantly playing the victim despite being a perpetrator. Kinzinger acknowledges Trump’s ability to put on a show, but asserts that there is no genuine strength behind it.

In a significant turning point, Kinzinger finally distanced himself from the former president after the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, carried out by Trump’s supporters. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he declared Trump as a “threat” to the nation. Kinzinger demonstrated his commitment to upholding democratic values by being one of the mere ten Republican House members who cast their vote in favor of impeaching Trump for his involvement in the events of Jan. 6.

Kinzinger, a former member of the House panel that investigated the Capitol assault and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, was one of the rare Republicans who chose to participate in the investigation. In a surprising move, he decided not to seek re-election in 2022.

Afterwards, he relocated from Illinois to Texas and employed a political action committee that he established in order to oust Republican candidates who were aligned with Trump.

According to the speaker, Donald Trump has had a detrimental impact on the Republican Party. He states that Trump’s weaknesses have spread throughout the party, weakening their resolve and causing them to deviate from their core values.

In spite of facing criticism from fellow Republicans, Kinzinger emphasized his commitment to upholding the rule of law, the Constitution, and democracy. He acknowledged that he shares common ground with Democrats like Kamala Harris and encouraged like-minded conservatives to lend their support.

“It’s crucial to recognize that our bedrock values are what distinguish us from tyranny, and when that foundation becomes fragmented, it is our collective responsibility to unite and fortify it,” he emphasized. “If you believe that these principles are worth safeguarding, I implore you to make the correct decision. Vote in support of our bedrock values and cast your vote for Kamala Harris.”

In an interview with CBS News Chicago, Kinzinger opened up about the personal impact of his decision to oppose Trump. Despite facing consequences, he has garnered admiration from fellow Republicans who have also distanced themselves from the former president. Pat Brady, the former chair of the Illinois Republican Party, highlighted the importance of Republicans like Kinzinger supporting Harris. He believes that this support could sway a noteworthy portion of the electorate who are not fond of Trump but may not feel enthusiastic about voting for a Democrat.

Brady emphasized the significance of Kinzinger’s endorsement in her campaign, highlighting his consistent opposition to Trump. She praised Kinzinger’s courage in publicly denouncing the former president, stating, “I’ve seen this guy firsthand. He attempted to undermine our government, and he should never hold the position of power in the White House again.” Brady also expressed her own stance, explaining that both she and Kinzinger are unwilling to support any candidate involved in such actions.

