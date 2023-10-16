Monday October 16th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — A record crowd in Kinnick Stadium watched the Iowa Hawkeye women defeat DePaul 94-72 in an exhibition game Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The announced crowd of 55,646 is the largest to watch a women’s basketball game and topped the previous record of 29,619 for the 2002 national championship contest between UConn and Oklahoma. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Bluder called it a great showcase for the sport.

The crowd and the atmosphere exceeded Bluder’s expectations.

Bluder says it took a lot of hard work to make the event a success.

Even in the elements, Caitlin Clark posted a triple-double. The reigning national player of the year scored 34 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added 10 assists.

Clark talks about the experience of entering the stadium.

Iowa will host Clarke University next Sunday in an exhibition before opening the regular season hosting Fairleigh Dickinson University on November 6th.

MADISON, WISCONSIN — The Iowa football team begins the week in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West Division and ranked #24 in the latest Associated Press poll. The Hawkeyes held Wisconsin out of the end zone to claim a 15-6 win in a slugfest in Madison on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes rushed for 200 yards but passed for only 37 and Tory Taylor averaged more than 50 yards per punt.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawks are without their starting quarterback and top three tight ends but held on to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Taylor amassed more than 500 yards of punting and aided Iowa’s defense by pinning the Badgers deep.

Tight end Erick All suffered a knee injury and Ferentz says the team should learn more early this week.

The Hawkeyes host Minnesota this Saturday with a 2:30 kickoff and a 12:30 pre-game show on KGLO.

CINCINNATI — Iowa State heads into its bye week with a record of 4-3. The Cyclones dominated in every phase in a 30-10 win at Cincinnati.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones are currently second in the Big 12 standings.

ISU was 1-2 after a loss at Ohio but has won three of its last four.

The Cyclones return to action on October 28th at Baylor.

The Cyclones are 3-1 in the Big 12

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and South Dakota State rolled to its 20th-straight victory, 41-9 over Northern Iowa. The top-ranked FCS team quickly took care of business with Gronowski and Isaiah Davis scoring on short touchdown runs for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Northern Iowa had five turnovers. Sam Schnee caught four passes for 104 yards.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown, Jordan Hicks returned a fumble 42 yards for a score and the Minnesota Vikings knocked Justin Fields out of the game in beating the Chicago Bears 19-13. The Vikings made enough plays without injured star receiver Justin Jefferson to shake off a loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and win for the second time in three games. Fields was sacked four times and exited with a right hand injury early in the third quarter, and the Bears lost again after stopping a 14-game slide at Washington last week.

BOONE — High school football playoff pairings were set on Saturday morning for Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Man after their regular seasons wrapped up on Friday night. Looking at area teams and their first-round matchups:

== Class A

Sibley-Ocheyedan (2-6) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)

North Butler (6-2) at Starmont (7-1)

Lake Mills (6-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (6-2)

LeMars Gehlen (4-4) at West Hancock (7-1)

MASON CITY — High school regional volleyball starts tonight across the state of Iowa with matches in Classes 2A and 1A:

== Class 1A Region 2

Newman at St. Edmond

Bishop Garrigan at North Iowa

Northwood-Kensett at Rockford

West Hancock at #8 AGWSR

== Class 1A Region 6

Clarksville at #9 St. Ansgar

Tripoli at North Butler

Nashua-Plainfield at Dunkerton

== Class 2A Region 5

West Fork at Pocahontas

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls were swept by Minot in their two-game weekend NAHL series at the Mason City Arena. After being shutout 4-0 on Friday night, the Bulls fell 4-1 on Saturday night. The teams combined for 36 penalties and a total of 174 penalty minutes. Ethan Lindahl had the lone goal for North Iowa, as the Bulls fall to 1-8 on the season and will host a two-game series this weekend against Aberdeen.

ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA — The Mason City Toros split their NA3HL weekend series at Alexandria. Mason City dropped a 6-3 decision on Friday night with Dominic Thomas, Zach Laurila and Jax Schauer tallying goals. The Toros escaped Alexandria with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday night. Thomas scored in regulation with Miles Berg scoring his first goal of the year in overtime. Mason City is now 7-3 and will be back on the road this weekend as they head to Sauk Rapids to face Granite City.