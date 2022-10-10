Monday October 10th Local Sports

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS — Bad offense is unraveling the football season at Iowa and Iowa State and neither team reached the end zone in a loss over the weekend. Iowa’s pitiful offense appears to be getting worse and the Hawkeyes are now 3-3 after an embarrassing 9-6 loss at Illinois, a game that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO in which the Hawkeyes parlayed three Illini turnovers into three points.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. As has so often been the case this season the offensive line was overmatched by the Illinois defensive line.

The Hawkeyes are off this week before visiting 2nd-ranked Ohio State.

====

AMES — The Cyclones only managed three field goals in a 10-9 loss to Kansas State. The Cyclones are 0-3 in the Big 12 and for the third straight game the running game was not a factor.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. Jace Gilbert’s three field goals came a week after he missed three in a loss at Kansas.

Campbell on trying to fix the offense.

The Cyclones are 3-3 overall and visit Texas this week.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Zack Annexstad passed for 257 yards and a touchdown, Ian Wagner kicked three field goals and Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 23-21. Annexstad’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Deming capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive and gave the Red Birds a 7-0 lead with 8:39 left in the first quarter. Sergio Morancy answered with a 53-yard touchdown catch-and-run less than 3 minutes later but Wagner’s first field goal, a 33-yarder with 2:18 left in the first quarter, gave Illinois State the lead for good. Sam Schnee scored on a 6-yard run for Northern Iowa (2-4, 2-2) to cap a 14-play, 92-yard drive and trim the deficit to 23-21 with 12:50 left in the game.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22. Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive. The Vikings are 4-1 and alone in first place in the NFC North. Justin Jefferson finished with a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and two scores for the Vikings. Justin Fields went 15 for 21 for a season-high 208 yards and his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters for the Bears. They are 2-3.

MASON CITY — NIACC hosted their own volleyball tournament on Friday and Saturday at the campus gym:

== Friday

NIACC 3-0 Southwestern (25-20, 25-6, 29-27)

Iowa Lakes 3-2 NIACC (25-27, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 15-7)

== Saturday

NIACC 3-2 Grand View JV (25-27, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 15-13)

NIACC 3-2 Ellsworth (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12)

NIACC is now 10-19 on the season and will host Hawkeye Community College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest on Wednesday evening.

ABERDEEN, SOUTH DAKOTA — The North Iowa Bulls swept a weekend North American Hockey League series at Aberdeen. Bryon Hartley had a hat trick and added an assist in the Bulls 6-2 win on Friday night. North Iowa needed to go to a shootout on Saturday night but picked up a 4-3 win. Hartley and Max Scott registered goals in the shootout as Hartley had a goal and an assist in regulation. North Iowa is now 8-2 on the season and will start a seven-game homestand on Friday and Saturday nights hosting Minot at the Mason City Arena.

MASON CITY — Rochester picked up a pair of wins over the Mason City Toros over the weekend in NA3HL play. The Toros dropped an 8-4 decision to the Grizzlies in their home opener on Friday night as Rochester scored twice in the first and three times each in the second and third. Cullen Hogan had a pair of goals for the Toros in the loss. Rochester then topped Mason City 4-2 on Saturday in Rochester. Hogan added another goal to his weekend tally and was joined in the scorebook by Marcus Fritel. Mason City is 3-3 on the season and will travel to Granite City this weekend.