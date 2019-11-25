Monday November 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High GBB at Des Moines North — 6:05 pre-game, 6:15 tipoff
IOWA CITY — Iowa’s seniors posted a victory in their final game in Kinnick Stadium with a 19-10 win over Illinois on Saturday, as you heard on KGLO. Nate Stanley passed for 308 yards as the Hawkeyes improve to 8-3.
Linebacker Kristian Welch had 12 tackles, including a sack and forced a fumble.
Iowa closes the regular season with a Black Friday game at Nebraska.
AMES — Iowa State closed the home schedule with a 41-31 win over Kansas as the Cyclones improved to 7-4. It was the final game in Jack Trice Stadium for 20 seniors. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.
The Cyclones battled back after Kansas rallied to take a fourth quarter lead.
Iowa State closes out the regular season on Saturday evening at Kansas State.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Will McElvain passed for two touchdowns, Trevor Allen ran for a pair and Northern Iowa defeated Western Illinois 38-7 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.
McElvain, 10-of-18 passing for 154 yards, threw 61 yards to Logan Wolf and 36 to Jaylin James for touchdowns. Allen, who finished with 94 yards on 24 carries, had short touchdown runs to complete 15- and 16-play drives for the Panthers (8-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), who have won all six of their home games in the regular season.
Chris Kolarevic added a 28-yard interception return for a score for Northern Iowa, which is ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll and will learn its postseason fate on Sunday.
Connor Sampson was 26-of-32 passing with a touchdown and interception for the Leathernecks (1-11, 1-7), who lost their third straight.
UNI will host San Diego in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at 1 o’clock.
FORT DODGE — The NIACC women’s and men’s basketball teams remained perfect after winning both their games at the Great Western Shootout in Fort Dodge over the weekend.
== On Friday, the Lady Trojans cruised to a 92-39 win over Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska. Autam Mendez led NIACC with 24 points, including seven three-pointers. NIACC then beat Northeast Community College 77-66 on Saturday. Kelcie Hale had 14 points, Sierra Lynch added 13 while Mendez added 12. NIACC is 7-0 overall and will host the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge this coming weekend, facing the Grand View JV on Saturday afternoon at noon and Central of Columbus again on Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock.
== For the NIACC men, Deundra Roberson had 24 points while Trey Simpson had 22 points and 14 rebounds as the Trojans beat Central Community College 111-82 on Friday. On Saturday, the Trojans beat Northeast Community College 105-85 with Roberson once again leading the way with 26 points. James Harris added 25 points while Simpson had his second straight double-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. The NIACC men are 9-0 and will host the Graceland JV on Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock and Central of Columbus on Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock as part of the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge.
IOWA CITY — C. J. Fredrick scored 21 points and the Iowa men broke the game open with a 9-0 run midway though the second half in an 83-59 win over Cal-Poly. Fredrick was five of five from three point range.
The schedule gets much tougher as the Hawkeyes play last year’s national runner-up Texas Tech in Las Vegas on Thursday.
Tipoff on Thursday is scheduled for 7 o’clock, with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on KGLO.
DES MOINES — The Drake men are close to full strength as they get set to play Miami of Ohio Monday afternoon at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. Brady Ernst has returned from injury and senior Tremell Murphy will play after a five game suspension.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who says it may take a while to establish a rotation.
IOWA CITY — 2nd-ranked Iowa won eight of ten bouts to down 11th-ranked Iowa State 29-6 on Sunday in the annual wrestling battle between the two teams. Iowa held a 28-4 edge in takedowns and a 90-38 advantage in match points. The Hawkeyes scored bonus points at four weight classes and swept a pair of top 10 matchups. Top-ranked Spencer Lee earned a 17-2 technical fall against No. 7 Alex Mackall at 125, and No. 5 Pat Lugo won a 4-2 decision against No. 4 Jarrett Degen at 125. Lee scored two takedowns and 12 nearfall points to terminate his match in 2 minutes 52 seconds. Austin DeSanto scored five takedowns and four nearfall points in a 16-5 major decision at 133. Michael Kemerer used six takedowns and nearly three minutes of riding time to win 14-5 at 174. Jacob Warner scored four takedowns and three minutes, 23 seconds of riding time to win 11-2 at 197. Alex Marinelli, Nelson Brands, and Tony Cassioppi won by decision against ranked wrestlers. Iowa’s win was its 16th straight in the series.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls split their weekend series with Granite City at the North Iowa Ice Arena. On Friday night, five separate Bulls scored goals in a 5-4 win. Carter Wagner had a goal and two assists to lead the Bulls. On Saturday night, Granite City scored three goals in the second period on their way to a 4-1 victory. Nick Bowlin scored the lone Bulls goal on the power play in the third period. North Iowa hits the road for a Wednesday night pre-Thanksgiving game at Willmar and return home on Friday with a game against New Ulm.
DES MOINES — The Mohawk Hockey Club fell at the Des Moines Oak Leafs 5-1 in Midwest High School Hockey League action on Saturday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Nik Howell extended his streak of scoring a goal to eight games as he got the only Mohawk tally near the end of the second period. Mason City is 0-8 on the season and will travel to face Ames on Wednesday before hosting Fremont for Alumni Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. You can hear all three of those contests on KRIB starting at 6 o’clock Wednesday, 3 o’clock Saturday and 11:00 AM on Sunday.