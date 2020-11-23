Monday November 23rd Local Sports
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — Iowa made it three in a row with a 41-21 win at Penn State. The victory was a milestone for Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz who became just the fourth coach to reach 100 Big Ten victories.
After opening 0-2 the Hawkeyes have won three straight games in lopsided fashion.
Ferentz credits the players for staying the course after a rough start.
The Hawkeyes have a short week to get ready for a Black Friday game at home against Nebraska. Kickoff is slated for noon with the pre-game at 10 o’clock Friday morning on AM-1300 KGLO
AMES — Iowa State is closing in on the Big 12 regular season championship. The Cyclones are 6-1 in the league race after dismantling Kansas State 45-0. They would clinch at least a share of the title with a Black Friday win at Texas.
The Cyclones will have a short week to get ready for a Longhorn team that needs a win to keep its championship hopes alive.
Campbell says the short week presents a big challenge.
Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 11:00 AM.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes for Dallas. He hit Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to lift the Cowboys to a 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. That stopped a four-game losing streak for Dallas and a three-game winning streak for Minnesota. The Cowboys are in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East behind Philadelphia. Kirk Cousins passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who remained two games out of the final wild-card spot in ninth place in the NFC.
DES MOINES — 2020-21 Preseason Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Newell-Fonda 27-0
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 25-2
3 St. Ansgar 22-3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 20-5
5 MMCRU 21-1
6 Springville 20-5
7 Exira-EHK 21-2
8 Montezuma 23-2
9 Lynnville-Sully 15-7
10 Turkey Valley 19-5
11 Collins-Maxwell 19-5
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 13-12
13 Logan-Magnolia 21-4
14 Burlington Notre Dame 20-5
15 Stanton 21-3
Class 2A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 West Branch 21-4
2 Maquoketa Valley 17-5
3 Denver 17-9
4 South Central Calhoun 15-7
5 North Linn 25-2
6 AHSTW 20-4
7 West Monona 17-6
8 Nodaway Valley 20-3
9 West Hancock 25-2
10 IKM-Manning 17-6
11 Grundy Center 16-8
12 Emmetsburg 17-6
13 Cascade 26-1
14 Dike-New Hartford 23-2
15 Mount Ayr 19-4
Class 3A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Des Moines Christian 22-3
2 West Liberty 19-5
3 Cherokee 17-6
4 Center Point-Urbana 22-3
5 Clear Lake 22-3
6 Panorama 20-4
7 Unity Christian 15-7
8 Davenport Assumption 16-8
9 Roland-Story 19-4
10 Creston 14-10
11 West Lyon 16-7
12 Osage 24-3
13 Bishop Heelan 22-4
14 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18-4
15 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17-6
Class 4A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Glenwood 25-1
2 Gilbert 19-4
3 Ballard 22-2
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3
5 Central DeWitt 18-4
6 North Scott 26-0
7 Xavier 15-8
8 Bondurant-Farrar 14-9
9 Denison-Schleswig 12-10
10 Grinnell 16-7
11 Harlan 13-10
12 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-7
13 Winterset 12-9
14 Clear Creek-Amana 19-5
15 Keokuk 18-4
Class 5A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Waterloo West 20-5
2 Southeast Polk 19-5
3 Johnston 24-2
4 Waukee 23-3
5 Iowa City West 14-10
6 Cedar Falls 19-5
7 Ankeny Centennial 13-10
8 Iowa City High 23-2
9 Davenport North 18-5
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 13-10
11 Ames 11-12
12 Muscatine 11-11
13 Indianola 16-7
14 Dowling Catholic 19-4
15 West Des Moines Valley 14-8
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history. Fourth-seeded Minnesota, unbeaten in its last nine games will play top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. Sporting beat San Jose in a shootout earlier Sunday. Dayne St. Clair, a 23-year old in his first playoff appearance, had six saves for Minnesota. Colorado had won three in a row.