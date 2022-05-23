Breaking News
BREAKING: Governor’s state scholarship plan for private school students tabled
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Monday May 23rd “The Midday Report”
May 23, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday May 23rd
KGLO News
·
Monday May 23 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Police say man found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Mason City over weekend dead
Public hearing date set for June on development agreement to bring three new retail stores into Willow Creek Crossing on Mason City's west side
Traffic study shows speed on US Highway 18 in Clear Lake should be raised to 50 MPH, council keeps it at 45 MPH
UPDATE --- More charges filed against Mason City man accused of shooting at multiple residences
New River City Sculptures on Parade display installed
