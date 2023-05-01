Monday May 1st Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning, Sonny Gray kept rolling with six strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4. Gray allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven batters. Gray tied Ervin Santana in 2017 for the lowest ERA in the month of April in Twins history. Minnesota won three of the four games against Kansas City. Brady Singer lasted just 2 2/3 innings for the Royals, surrendering eight runs on five hits and three walks. The Royals’ 21 losses in April tie the club record for losses in any calendar month.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle will be shut down for at least four weeks after tests revealed a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his pitching elbow. Mahle left his most recent start last Thursday against Kansas City after four innings, showing diminished velocity. Mahle said after the game there wasn’t much concern, but he had an MRI and X-rays. The announcement comes a day after Minnesota placed fellow starter Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins for cash and a player to be named. Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart. Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Cubs. Milwaukee will assign Megill to Triple-A Nashville. He is the older brother of Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.

MASON CITY — The 16th-ranked NIACC softball team split their four-game weekend series with 12th-ranked Kirkwood and captured the top seed for the Region 11-B softball tournament this coming weekend. On Saturday, Kirkwood took the opener 8-4 with NIACC coming back with a 5-3 win in the nightcap. Emily Jones hit a two-run homer while Laken Lienhard hit a solo home run in the win. NIACC won Sunday’s opener 14-8, trailing 6-1 after four innings but outsourcing Kirkwood 8-2 over the final three innings. Sydney Toman hit two home runs and knocked in four runs while Jones was 2-for-4 with a homer and a double with three RBI. NIACC dropped the nightcap 17-9 in five innings, with Kirkwood capturing the Iowa Community Conference Athletic Conference title and top seed in the Region 11-A tournament with a 20-4 conference record. NIACC is 35-11 overall and finished 19-5 in the conference. They will host the Region 11-B tournament starting on Friday, opening with the conference’s sixth-overall seed Northeast Community College. On the other side of the Region 11-B bracket, third-seed DMACC takes on fifth-seed Iowa Lakes. The winner of the double-elimination tournament will go to the North Plains B district tournament on May 12th and 13th against the winner of the Region 9 tournament.

MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team dropped two of three games in their weekend series at home against 8th-ranked Iowa Central. The Trojans earned a split on their doubleheader on Saturday by taking the opener 15-7, followed by dropping a 9-7 decision in the nightcap. NIACC had 11 hits in the opener, including home runs by Bennett McCollow, Adam Berhult and Lincoln Berry. On Sunday, Iowa Central scored three in the seventh and one more in the eighth for a 13-10 win. NIACC drops to 18-27 overall and 14-14 in the conference and will return to action on Wednesday at home with a doubleheader against Indian Hills.

DES MOINES — Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Charlee Morton was a double winner at the Drake Relays. After winning the girls’ discus title on Thursday, Morton added the shot put crown on Friday. Her winning throw of 43 feet, three and a half inches came on her second attempt.

Morton on being a double winner

Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks finished second in the event. Looking at other high school placewinners from the area from the Drake Relays over the weekend:

== Boys long jump

— Josiah Cunnings, Charles City, 10th, 20-10.75

== Girls high jump

— Keely Collins, Charles City, 6th, 5-6

== Boys Distance Medley Relay

— Mason City (Justyn Rivera, Kasin Byre, Ethen Roberts, Jess Cornick), 22nd, 3:44.76

== Boys 800

— James Fingalsen, Mason City, 7th, 1:54.70

== Girls 400

— Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 6th, 57.87

— Jacey Johnston, Osage, 13th, 1:00.18

== Boys 400

— James Fingalsen, Mason City, 5th, 49.08

— Kaden Tyler, Mason City, 13th, 49.98

== Girls 400 hurdles

— Bethany Warren, Forest City, 13th, 1:06.90

== Boys 400 hurdles

— Kale Hobart, Mason City, 7th, 54.73

== Boys 4×100

— Hampton-Dumont-CAL (Jack Drier, Tate Murray, Gavin Meader, Anthony Valenzuela), 5th, 43.00

== Girls 1500

— Addison Doughan, Clear Lake, 17th, 4:48.58

== Boys 4×400

— Mason City (Kale Hobart, Kaden Tyler, Ra’shaun Wynter, James Fingalsen), 5th, 3:20.60