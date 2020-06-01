Monday June 1st Local Sports
The revised Mohawk baseball schedule for 2020
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2015 Class 2A District Final — Clear Lake vs. Forest City — 7:00
MASON CITY — High school sports return today with the opening day of practice for baseball and softball. There will be two weeks of practice before the games begin. There have been no events since the end of the boys’ state basketball tournament. Troy Rood is the baseball coach at Mason City High School.
Rood admits there were times he doubted there would be a season.
With only two weeks of practice Rood says coaches will need to have a plan to avoid injuries.
Iowa is the only state to offer summer baseball and softball.
The Mohawk baseball team will open their season on the road with a doubleheader at Waukee on Monday June 15th and have their first home games at Roosevelt Field on Friday June 19th against Dowling of West Des Moines in a doubleheader that starts at 5 o’clock.
IOWA CITY — Iowa is preparing for the return of football players this week as they are allowed on campus for voluntary workouts. Strength coach Chris Doyle says they have been working on plans for the players to return.
While the Hawkeyes did not have spring practice Doyle felt good about the progress made during winter conditioning.
Iowa is scheduled to open the season September 5th against Northern Iowa.
AMES — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy expects the Cyclone program to make more progress. Purdy is getting ready for his junior season as the Cyclones will be in search of a fourth straight winning season and bowl trip.
Players have been away from campus since March and are preparing for a return later this month.
Iowa State is scheduled to open the season September 5th hosting South Dakota.