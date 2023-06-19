Monday June 19th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Iowa Falls-Alden — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, first pitch 7:30

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers during Detroit’s five-run fifth inning, and the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4. Carpenter and Andy Ibáñez each had three hits for the Tigers, who won three of four in the series after beginning June by losing 11 of 12. Brendan White, the third of Detroit’s seven pitchers, tossed two scoreless earnings for his first career win. Carlos Correa had two hits for Minnesota, which had won four of five before faltering in the series against Detroit.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, Kelsey Plum made 8 of 11 from the field and scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-62. Chelsea Gray scored 17 points and five assists for Las Vegas. A’ja Wilson had her streak of 34 consecutive games scoring in double figure snapped, finishing with eight points on 4-of-14 shooting but grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and tied her season best with four blocks. Young made a driving layup with 1:55 left in the first quarter that made it 22-20 and gave the Aces the lead for good. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 18 points. The Lynx made 3 of 21 from the field in the third quarter and shot 24.3% in the second half.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa star T.J. Hockenson likes the potential of the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Vikings wrapped up mini-camp last week. Hockenson had 60 catches, including three touchdowns after being acquired from the Lions midway through last season.

As he prepares for his fifth season in the NFL, Hockenson has 246 career receptions and 18 touchdowns.

With quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson returning the Vikings have high hopes for next season.

Minnesota last season finished 13-4 and won the NFC North.