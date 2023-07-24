KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday July 24th “The Midday Report”

July 24, 2023 12:40PM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Fatal accident reported at Camp Winnebago Rally in Forest City
2

Criminal complaint reveals more details about stabbing at Mason City liquor store
3

Three north-central Iowans headed to federal prison on meth convictions
4

Many area public swimming pools, including Mason City Aquatic Center, closed due to lifeguard certification issue
5

North-central Iowa armored car guard pleads guilty to stealing thousands from ATMs