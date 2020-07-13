Monday July 13th Local Sports
MASON CITY — After waiting through a two-and-a-half hour rain delay on Saturday evening, 6th-ranked Newman opened up baseball tournament play with an 11-1, six-inning win over North Iowa in a Class 1A District 3 quarterfinal game in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Max Burt knocked in three runs while Sammy Kratz also had two RBI to lead the Knights from the plate. Jacob Nelson picked up the win, going all six innings, striking out eight. Newman improves to 14-5 on the season and will face Central Springs in Tuesday night’s district semifinal round. The Panthers beat Lake Mills 4-2 in Saturday’s other game at Newman.
— other district quarterfinal scores from Saturday
== 1A District 3 at Sheffield
Northwood-Kensett 12, West Hancock 4
AGWSR 4, West Fork 1
== 1A District 5 at Rockford
Nashua-Plainfield 11, Riceville 1 (6 innings)
Rockford wins by forfeit over North Butler due to a COVID-19 concern for North Butler
== 1A District 5 at St. Ansgar — postponed to tonight due to rain
4:30 — Janesville vs. Dunkerton
7:00 — St. Ansgar vs. Clarksville
== 2A District 3 at Garner
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Emmetsburg 3
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12, North Union 7 (9 innings)
== 2A District 6 at New Hampton
Osage vs. North Fayette Valley — suspended to 4:30 today, Osage leading 1-0 in 2nd
7:00 tonight — Waukon vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
— First round games start tonight for Class 1A and 2A softball teams
== 1A Region 4
Nashua-Plainfield at West Central of Maynard (winner plays Newman Wednesday)
South Winneshiek at Kee (winner at Turkey Valley Wednesday)
St. Ansgar at Riceville
North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett
Rockford at North Butler (winner at Bishop Garrigan Wednesday)
== 2A Region 6
Denver at Osage
DES MOINES — Iowa State basketball coach Steve Prohm has been focused on decision making off the court with his team. Cyclone players begin returning to campus this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prohm says it is important for the players to make good decisions when it comes to their health.
Prohm says they have a good plan to keep the players healthy.
UNI and Drake players returned to campus last month. Panther coach Ben Jacobson says two of his players tested positive. Both are fine and expected to rejoin voluntary workouts soon.
Jacobson says staying healthy is critical as organized workouts are scheduled to begin later this month.
Jacobson says player decisions affect the entire team.
Drake coach Darian DeVries says the Bulldogs have been following protocol.
DeVries says the Bulldogs have been tested several times.
DeVries says all college programs are learning as they go through this process.