Monday July 11th KGLO Morning News

Jul 11, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday July 11th

 

Iowa beach closed due to risk of 'brain-eating amoeba' in the water
Serta factory building in Clear Lake sold, unnamed new owner to create up to 40 jobs with new light industrial manufacturing facility
During stop in Clear Lake, Reynolds optimistic ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series will find new home
Iowa group: landowner rights under attack after hog-farm ruling
Buffalo Center man dead after single-vehicle crash
