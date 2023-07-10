KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday July 10th “The Midday Report”

July 10, 2023 12:36PM CDT
Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car
Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
More information released on human remains found in Mason City, police asking public for help
BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
Forest City police investigate mountain lion report