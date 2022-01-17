Monday January 17th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa men’s basketball team avoided a second half meltdown in the Twin Cities on Sunday. The Hawkeyes had a 23 point lead cut to three but held on to beat shorthanded Minnesota 81-71, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Gophers were missing several players due to injury and illness.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes raced out to a 43-27 lead at halftime and appeared as though they would cruise to the win before Minnesota roared back.
It was Iowa’s first Big Ten road win as the Hawkeyes improve to 3-3 in the league race.
Keegan Murray had 25 points and 10 rebounds and center Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. He says the Hawkeyes took control early with solid defense.
Rebraca says the Gophers gained confidence as they made their second half run.
The Hawkeyes are 13-4 overall and visit Rutgers Wednesday night.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped No. 15 Iowa State hold off No. 21 Texas 79-70. Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State. Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points for the Longhorns. After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers. The Cyclones made just one of their first nine shots but started to take control midway through the first half.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — AJ Green scored 22 points, Noah Carter added 17 and Northern Iowa edged Southern Illinois 69-68 for its fifth straight win. Green was 4 of 12 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and shot 11 of 12 from the line. Green’s two free throws stretched the Panthers’ lead to 69-65 with 0.8 seconds left. Lance Jones heaved in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Southern Illinois (9-7, 2-2 Missouri Valley) Nate Heise added 11 points for Northern Iowa (9-7, 5-1 ). Marcus Domask scored 23 points to lead the Salukis. Jones finished with 20 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 12.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women roared back from a 16 point first half deficit to beat Nebraska 93-83 on Sunday, their second win over the Huskers in a week.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes connected on 31 of 34 free throws.
Caitlin Clark and Monica Czinano both scored 31 points as Iowa improved to 4-1 in the Big Ten.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60. Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State. The Cyclones won their ninth straight game and remained the only undefeated team in league play. Iowa State won both games in its first week in the AP Top 10 since 2002. Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s longest-tenured head football coach plans to stick around even longer as University of Iowa officials said they were extending Kirk Ferentz’s contract through the 2029 season. Iowa on Friday announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz’s 23rd season at Iowa. The university said Ferentz would be paid $7 million a year. That includes a $500,000 base plus $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million “longevity bonus.” The contract will expire on Jan. 31, 2030. Ferentz has 178 career wins, placing him first for victories at Iowa and fourth in Big Ten Conference history. This year’s season ended in a 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants. The Gazette reports that Ferentz’ decision to end the committee came shortly after its leader, former offensive lineman David Porter, suggested it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz. But Ferentz said he had decided to overhaul the committee last fall before Porter made his comment to other committee members in a text message.
IOWA CITY — Mason City High alum Cullan Schriever removed his redshirt and made his varsity dual debut for the University of Iowa wrestling team over the weekend, dropping a pair of decisions on the road in Big Ten action. On Friday night, Schriever lost a 4-3 decision to 9th-ranked Chris Cannon at 133 pounds as Iowa went on to beat Northwestern 33-6. Schriever on Sunday then dropped a 5-0 decision to 6th-ranked Lucas Byrd as Iowa went on to beat Illinois 36-3. Next up for 2nd-ranked Iowa is a trip to 7th-ranked Ohio State on Friday.
OSAGE — Kasson-Mantorville Minnesota won the Osage Duals wrestling tournament on Saturday. Kasson-Mantorville was a perfect 5-0 on the day, beating Clear Lake 70-3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-12, Davenport Assumption 52-19, Osage 50-18, and Ankeny Centennial 48-15. Osage finished second beating the rest of the field, including a win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48-30. Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished third while Clear Lake finished seventh. Clear Lake travels to Mason City on Tuesday in a dual you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at about 715 PM.
— local hockey over the weekend
== North Iowa Bulls
Friday — Minot 4, North Iowa 1
Saturday — North Iowa 5, Minot 4
== Mason City Toros
Friday — Mason City vs. New Ulm — postponed
Saturday — Mason City 6, New Ulm 0
== Mohawk high school hockey club
Saturday — Mason City 8, Des Moines Capitals 5
Sunday — Des Moines Capitals 4, Mason City 1