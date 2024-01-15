Monday January 15th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Minnesota — pre-game 4:00, tipoff 5:00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 30 points and 11 assists, and Molly Davis added 18 points as No. 3 Iowa took sole possession of the Big Ten Conference lead with an 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Iowa (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 14 games while snapping the 13-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (14-2, 5-1). Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, didn’t need any last-second shots like the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that defeated the Hoosiers in last year’s regular-season finale. Instead, she shook off a slow start to record her 52nd career double-double. The Hawkeyes fed off a crowd of 13,000 fans who showed up on a night when travel wasn’t recommended throughout most of the state because of blizzard-like conditions.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 23 points, Hannah Belanger added 15, and their clutch scores in the final 30 seconds lifted unranked Iowa State over No. 4 Baylor 66-63 Saturday afternoon. Emily Ryan was fouled after making a steal and made one free throw to give Iowa State a 62-59 lead with 2 minutes to go. Jada Walker hit a jumper for Baylor and her two free throws gave the Bears a 63-62 lead. Crooks scored in the paint to put the Cyclones back ahead with 24 seconds left, but she missed a three-point opportunity and the score was 64-63. Belanger made two free throws with 10 seconds left and a 3-point try by Baylor’s Sarah Andrews was off the mark as time expired.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeye men will be in search of a third straight victory later today with a visit to Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 2-3 in the Big Ten after a Friday win over Nebraska. Minnesota had a seven-game win streak snapped with Friday’s loss at Indiana. The Gophers are 3-2 in the league race and 12-4 overall.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who would become the school’s all-time leader in wins with a victory. He is currently tied at 271 with Dr. Tom Davis.

McCaffery says Davis has always been supportive of him and they remain friends.

McCaffery says his favorite things about coaching are the interactions with the players and preparing for games.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 5 o’clock with the pre-game at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 17 points to propel Iowa State to a 66-42 romp over Oklahoma State on Saturday night. The start was delayed by more than two hours because of weather-related travel delays for the Cowboys. The Cyclones (13-3, 2-1 Big 12 Conference), who handed No. 2 Houston its first loss of the season with a 57-53 victory last time out, snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cowboys (8-8, 0-3) and improved to 11-0 at home this season. Eric Dailey Jr. had 12 points to lead Oklahoma State.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Tucker DeVries put up 34 points as Drake beat Southern Illinois 76-58 on Saturday night.

DeVries had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-3, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kevin Overton scored 10 points, going 4 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Atin Wright went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Salukis (12-5, 4-2) were led by Xavier Johnson, who recorded 19 points and five assists. AJ Ferguson added 10 points for Southern Illinois. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Salukis.

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Nate Heise’s 24 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Murray State 70-60 on Sunday night.

Heise had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Kyle Pock scored 12 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Bowen Born shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

Nick Ellington led the way for the Racers (7-10, 4-2) with 14 points and three blocks. Alden Applewhite added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Murray State. In addition, Jacobi Wood had 10 points and three steals.

Heise scored eight points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 27-25. Heise scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Northern Iowa to a 10-point victory.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 18 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves cool off the Los Angeles Clippers 109-105. Norman Powell’s corner 3-pointer — his sixth of the game — capped a 20-6 surge by the Clippers over a four-plus-minute stretch that sliced their deficit to 103-100. Gobert made four foul shots in the final minute to nudge the Wolves to the finish line on a night when they had 19 turnovers and allowed 37 points in the fourth quarter.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad had his second career hat trick Connor Ingram made 38 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes routed the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday night. Bjugstad, the Minneapolis native who starred at the University of Minnesota, snapped a 16-game goal drought. He had two goals in the first period and completed the hat trick in the second with his ninth goal of the season. Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Arizona. Keller has scored goals in three straight games and has 19 points in 24 career games against the Wild. The Coyotes had lost four of five, all at home.

— Local hockey over the weekend:

== Mason City Toros

Sunday — Rochester 6, Mason City 2

== North Iowa Bulls

Friday — Bismarck 5, North Iowa 1

Saturday — Bismarck 3, North Iowa 0