Monday February 5th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. Dunkerton — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, LIONS TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake girls vs. Nevada — 6:30

CORALVILLE — Layla Phillips became Mason City High School’s first girls wrestling state champion on Friday night. Phillips picked up a 9-4 decision over Kacy Miller of Western Iowa to win the 105 pound title, as you heard on KGLO and kgloam.com. Phillips ended her senior year with a 43-3 record. Four other wrestlers from the area placed at the girls state tournament:

== At 110 pounds, Osage’s Gable Hemann finished second as she lost the title match to Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa 8-1.

== Also at 110 pounds, Mariah Michels of St. Ansgar beat Kate Seery of Linn-Mar 6-3 in the fifth place match

== At 155 pounds, Kyleigh James won the fifth place match over Ajaah Cox of Cardinal Community, picking up a pin in 1:59

== At 190 pounds, Leah Stewart of Charles City won the fifth place match, beating Decorah’s Kamryn Steines 3-0.

CORALVILLE — Osage finished third in the Class 2A boys state dual wrestling tournament on Saturday night in Coralville, as you heard on KGLO. The Green Devils won their quarterfinal round match 37-33 over Humboldt, but lost the semifinal to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36-33. Osage bounced back with a 44-28 win over Mount Vernon in the third place match. In that match, at 138 pounds, top-ranked Blake Fox beat second-ranked Jase Jaspers 3-0, while at 144 pounds, top-ranked Anders Kittleson beat 3rd-ranked Jackson Jaspers 17-7. Creston won the 2A title, beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36-33.

== Lake Mills finished eighth in the Class 1A boys state duals, as you also heard on KGLO. The Bulldogs dropped their quarterfinal round match to conference rival Nashua-Plainfield 46-22. Lake Mills then fell in their consolation matches, 35-32 to Wapsie Valley and Hinton 33-23. Don Bosco beat Alburnett 45-31 for the Class 1A title. Southeast Polk beat Bettendorf 48-16 for the Class 3A title.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s Thomas Meyer announced on Sunday night that he’s committing to the University of Iowa football team. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound tight end and defensive end chose the Hawkeyes ahead of reported scholarship offers from schools including Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. In his junior year this past fall, Meyer caught 25 passes for 407 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 28 solo tackles.

LAS VEGAS — It is Super Bowl week and two former Iowa college stars will lead the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Less than two years after being the final pick in the draft, former Iowa State star Brock Purdy will try to quarterback the 49ers to their first Super Bowl victory since 1995.

Standing in their way is quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs, who beat the 49ers 31-20 four years ago.

The 49ers rallied to win playoff games over Green Bay and Detroit to win the NFC Championship.

Former Iowa star and 49ers tight end George Kittle says they will need a better start than they had in their two playoff wins.

Kittle says rallying against the Chiefs would not be easy.

Kittle says Purdy’s mobility takes the San Francisco offense to a different level.

The Super Bowl kicks off at about 5:30 on Sunday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 12 assists, and No. 3 Iowa withstood a gritty effort by Maryland, outlasting the Terrapins 93-85. The Hawkeyes won at Maryland for the first time since December 1992, when the Terps were in the ACC. Clark now needs 66 points to pass Kelsey Plum atop the NCAA career scoring list for women’s basketball. Maryland trailed by 18 points in the third quarter before a 23-3 run before a boisterous sellout crowd of 17,950 gave the Terrapins the lead. But Clark’s 3-pointer broke a 76-all tie in the fourth and put Iowa ahead to stay.

CEDAR FALLS — Mason City High alum Megan Meyer made her return to the Drake women’s basketball team lineup on Saturday night when she checked into the Bulldogs’ contest at UNI. The 2023 Drake University graduate then made her presence known on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second quarter with a high-arching three pointer that found the bottom of the net for her first points of the season. Meyer ended up playing six minutes in total and had one steal as well with her three points in Drake’s 79-71 win. Grace Berg had 20 points while Katie Dinnebier had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Bulldogs.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn made the go-ahead layup with 2 seconds remaining and 18th-ranked Baylor overcame coach Scott Drew’s first career ejection to beat No. 12 Iowa State 70-68. The Bears hung on for the victory when Milan Momcilovic’s banked 3-pointer by the Cyclones was ruled to be shot after the final buzzer. Nunn finished with 16 points and RayJ Dennis had 18 points and seven rebounds for Baylor. Keshon Gilbert scored 24 points to lead Iowa State.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Rob Perry had 17 points in Murray State’s 71-43 victory against Northern Iowa on Saturday. Perry had six rebounds for the Racers (9-14, 6-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacobi Wood added 14 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Quincy Anderson was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. The Panthers (12-11, 6-6) were led by Logan Wolf, who recorded nine points. Tytan Anderson added eight points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa.

TERRE HAUTE — Drake erased a 17-point first half deficit to beat Indiana State on the road 75-67 on Saturday night. Tucker DeVries had a game-high 26 points, moving to #6 on the Drake all-time scoring list. DeVries also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and fourth of his career. Drake is now 18-5 overall and 9-3 in the Missouri Valley.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 22 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half to beat the Houston Rockets 111-90. Gobert added four of Minnesota’s season high-tying 11 blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns, fresh off his fourth All-Star selection, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Timberwolves have won five of seven and the victory earned coach Chris Finch the nod to coach the Western Conference in the All-Star game. Alperen Sengun had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, while rookie Cam Whitmore scored all of his 14 points in the second half. Fred VanVleet added 11 points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have added a veteran bat, agreeing to a one-year contract over the weekend with Carlos Santana that is worth $5.25 million. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. Santana, who turns 38 in April, played for Pittsburgh and Milwaukee last year, batting .240 with 23 homers and 86 RBIs in 146 games. The first baseman/designated hitter was traded to the Brewers on July 27. The Twins are looking to go back to the playoffs for the fifth time in the last eight years.

— Local hockey over the weekend

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club

Friday — Mason City 4, Des Moines Capitals 1

Saturday — Cedar Rapids 2, Mason City 1 (OT)

Sunday — Mason City 5, Cedar Rapids 2

== North Iowa Bulls

Friday — Bismarck 4, North Iowa 1

Saturday — Bismarck 2, North Iowa 0

== Mason City Toros

Friday — Mason City 4, Peoria 3

Saturday — Peoria 3, Mason City 2