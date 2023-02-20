Monday February 20th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 4A boys substate basketball — Mason City at Southeast Polk — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A boys substate basketball — Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

DES MOINES — Osage easily won the Class 2A team title and had three state champions crowned at the state wrestling tournament over the weekend in Des Moines, as you heard coverage on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and AM-1300 KGLO. The Green Devils scored the third-most team points in Class 2A history with 175 ½ points, with Burlington Notre Dame finishing second with 106 ½. Freshman Blake Fox won the 120-pound title with an 8-2 win over Vinny Mayberry of Glenwood. Junior Tucker Stangel won the 145-pound crown with a 7-6 decision over Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Nicholas Fox wrapped up his high school career with his fourth appearance in the finals and second state title, winning the 170-pound match 3-1 over Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan of Sioux City. Anders Kittleson was the other Osage wrestler in the finals and lost the 132-pound title match to Kale Petersen of Greene County 7-3. Other north-central Iowa wrestlers who were in Saturday night’s finals:

== Teague Smith of West Hancock lost the Class 1A 120-pound final to three-time state champion Brandon Paez of Lisbon, being pinned in 1:59

== Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville was pinned in the Class 1A 132-pound match by three-time state champion Gable Porter of Underwood in 1:10.

== Kellen Smith of West Hancock lost a 1-0 decision to Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco in the Class 1A 152-pound title match.

STATE CENTER — Clear Lake fell short in trying to get back to the girls state basketball tournament, falling at 3rd-ranked West Marshall 45-38 on Saturday night in a Class 3A regional final, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Xada Johnson had 15 points and 12 rebounds while Ayla Johnson added 12 points to lead the Lions, as they bow out with a 21-3 record.

DUBUQUE — Osage also fell in the Class 3A regional final round to Dubuque Wahlert 57-35 on Saturday night. Wahlert outscored the Green Devils 25-8 in the second quarter and never looked back. Osage ends their season with a 21-3 record.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls are into the regional final after a 54-41 win over Waverly-Shell Rock in the Class 4A Region 5 semifinals, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com Saturday night. Kelsey McDonough had 17 points, Zaria Falls had 12 points off the bench, while Reggi Spotts added 10 to lead the Riverhawks, who are now 14-6 and travel to face Decorah on Tuesday night in the regional final starting at 7 o’clock on KGLO.

— Boys substate tournament basketball starts for Class 3A and 4A teams tonight:

== 3A Substate 3

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clear Lake

Ballard at Nevada

Saydel at North Polk

Boone at Winterset

== 3A Substate 4

Independence at Charles City

Crestwood at Mount Vernon

West Delaware at Decorah

Vinton-Shellsburg at Marion

== 4A Substate 7

Mason City at Southeast Polk (winner at Des Moines Roosevelt Friday)

Des Moines Lincoln at Marshalltown (winner at Waukee Northwest Friday)

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS — A dreadful first half was too much for Iowa to overcome. The Hawkeyes finished two of 17 from three point range and committed eight turnovers in the opening half and were clobbered at Northwestern 80-60 on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Wildcats hang on to sole possession second in the Big Ten and win their 11th conference game in a season for the first time since 1931.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who was ejected with seven and-a-half minutes remaining. The Hawkeyes finished three of 24 from behind the arc and fall to 9-7 in the Big Ten.

Tony Perkins scored all 11 of his points in the second half and the closest Iowa got was seven points.

Iowa travels to Wisconsin on Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help boost No. 12 Kansas State to a 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State. Nowell finished with 20 points and Keyontae Johnson added 15. Aljaz Kunc led Iowa State with 15 points. The Cyclones played without their 3-point leader Caleb Grill. The win moved the Wildcats into a tie with the Cyclones in the Big 12 standings heading into the final four games of the season.

DES MOINES — Drake used a 19-6 first half run to take control and cruised to a 70-56 win over Belmont in Des Moines on Sunday. It was the Bulldog’s ninth straight victory as they enter the final week of the regular season tied with Bradley for the Missouri Valley lead.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Belmont was just one of 16 from behind the arc.

Drake is 14-4 in the Valley and 23-6 overall.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bowen Born scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 69-66. Born was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers. Michael Duax scored 17 points while going 8 of 12 from the field. Born made two free throws with six seconds left, giving the Panthers a 3-point lead. The Bears’ Alston Mason missed his tying 3-point attempt. Chance Moore led the Bears with 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 30 points, Monika Czinano added 20 and seventh-ranked Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 80-60 win over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes moved a game behind Big Ten-leading Indiana with two regular-season games left. Jaz Shelley had 19 points and nine rebounds and Alexis Markowski had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Clark and Czinano combined for 15 of the Hawkeyes’ 21 points in the third quarter when they stretched their 40-33 halftime lead to 61-47. Iowa has won eight straight over the Huskers. The game drew a Nebraska record 14,289 fans.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 27 points and No. 22 Iowa State got double-digit scoring from all five starters, defeating Baylor 81-77 in double overtime. Lexi Donarski hit a jumper and Joens added a 3-pointer to put Iowa State up 76-71 in the second OT. In the final minute, first Jaden Owens and then Ja’Mee Asberry scored to get Baylor within 78-77 with 10 seconds left. Joens was fouled and made both free throws with nine seconds left. Her steal with seven seconds left, followed by her made free throw, sealed the win. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead three Baylor players who had double-doubles.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women for the second straight year has knocked off a nationally-ranked Iowa Western squad on their home court, this time a 61-56 win on Saturday afternoon at the campus gym against the 5th-ranked team. Sophomore Kourtney Manning scored 19 points while freshman Kameron Jones recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead NIACC. NIACC is now 17-10 overall and 8-6 in the conference and returns to action on Saturday at Northeast Community College.

MASON CITY — The NIACC men fell to Iowa Western 82-66 on Saturday. Iowa Western led 38-28 at the half and scored 44 more points in the second 20 minutes. Myles Tucker led NIACC with 23 points while Jaydin Dunlap added 20. NIACC travels to Northeast Community College on Saturday.