Monday February 10th Local Sports

MASON CITY – The top-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team rolled to a 116-23 victory over Ellsworth Saturday afternoon in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest in the NIACC gym. NIACC, which has won 13 straight games, was led by sophomore Autam Mendez and freshman Sydney Wetlaufer with 20 points apiece. Also in double figures for the Lady Trojans were Sierra Lynch with 18 points, Shinaana Secody with 16 points, Sierra Morrow with 13 points and Sanaa Smith with 11 points. NIACC (25-1 overall, 12-0 in the ICCAC) has won 29 straight home games. The Lady Trojans are 11-0 at home in the 2019-20 season. NIACC returns to action Saturday in a league game at Iowa Central. Game time is slated for 1 p.m. in Fort Dodge.
MASON CITY – The No. 17 NIACC men’s basketball team topped Ellsworth 88-73 Saturday in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest. NIACC (19-5 overall, 6-4 in the ICCAC) has now won four straight games in the series against the Panthers. It is the second time since the school became NIACC in the 1966-67 season that the Trojans have won four straight against the Panthers. In Saturday’s contest, sophomore point guard Quentin Hardrict scored 20 points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Also in double figures for the Trojans were Deundra Roberson with 15 points, James Harris and Wendell Matthews with 14 points each and McKelary Robertson with 10 points. NIACC returns to action at home Wednesday in a non-conference contest against Dakota County Technical College. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 20th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women broke open a close game late to claim a rare victory at Purdue, as you heard on KGLO Sunday afternoon. Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle both scored 22 points in an 83-71 win. It was the Hawks’ first victory at Purdue since 2013.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says Doyle and Meyer controlled the game.
Meyer scored 16 of her points in the second half.
The Hawkeyes are 11-2 and have a first place showdown Thursday at 12th ranked Maryland. The Terrapins rolled to a 79-50 win over Rutgers.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few days off before visiting Indiana on Thursday. The Hawkeyes are 8-5 in the Big Ten after a 96-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday, as you heard on KGLO. Joe Weiskamp had a career-high 30 points as the Hawkeyes moved to 17-7 overall.
Weiskamp and junior center Luka Garza combined for 52 points.
Iowa travels to Indiana on Thursday night.
AMES, Iowa (AP) – Solomon Young scored 20 points, Terrence Lewis added 12 points off the bench, and Iowa State held off Kansas State for a 73-63 win Saturday night.
The Cyclones (10-13, 3-7 Big 12) led by as many as 21 points and played the final 13 minutes, 46 seconds without star guard Tyrese Haliburton – who sustained an injury seconds before halftime. Haliburton tried to play in the second half before asking to be removed from the game.
Cartier Diarra scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats (9-14, 2-8), who used a 13-3 run to pull within four points with 7:54 remaining but could get no closer.
That’s because Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon took over – along with fellow backup Terrence Lewis. The backcourt bench duo combined for 17 of the Cyclones’ final 24 points.
DaJuan Gordon added 10 points for Kansas State, which missed its first 11 shots of the game.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – A.J. Green scored 34 points with six 3-pointers and sparked a late run as Northern Iowa rallied in the final minutes to turn aside Drake 83-73 in a key Missouri Valley Conference clash before a boisterous sellout crowd at the McLeod Center on Saturday.
Green scored eight straight points to pull UNI over the top. He drained a 3-pointer with about five minutes left to play, then collared a defensive rebound and drove to the basket at the other end, lifting Northern Iowa (21-3, 10-2) into a 68-68 tie, and followed with another 3 for a 71-68 lead with 3:29 to go. The Panthers clamped down defensively, forcing Drake to go 1-for-8 from distance over the final minutes.
Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa, which won its fifth straight game. Spencer Haldeman added 12.
Liam Robbins had 17 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). D.J. Wilkins added 16 points, Anthony Murphy 15 points.
Northern Iowa takes on Illinois State at home on Wednesday. Drake takes on Missouri State on the road on Wednesday.
CLEAR LAKE — Osage won the team title at the Class 2A sectional wrestling meet held in Clear Lake on Saturday. The Green Devils qualified eight wrestlers to the district meet while scoring 235.5 points. Forest City qualified five and finished second with 203.5. Algona and Hampton-Dumont-CAL tied for third with 162 points. Clear Lake had four wrestlers finish second while ending up fifth with 133 points. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had 107 points and qualified four.
LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills won the Class 1A sectional meet they hosted on Saturday with 238.5 points and 11 qualifiers. West Hancock was second with 198 points and six qualifiers. Central Springs was third with 162.5 points and three qualifiers. Northwood-Kensett was fourth with 141 points and four qualifiers, St. Ansgar qualified one and was fifth with 118 points. Riceville was sixth with 85 points and three qualifiers, while Newman finished seventh with 70 points and did not qualify anyone for the district meet.
NASHUA — Nashua-Plainfield edged Denver 241 to 240.5 to win the Class 1A sectional held in Nashua on Saturday. The Huskies qualified eight for the district tournament, while Denver had 11 qualify. North Butler-Clarksville was third with 156 points and three qualifiers. West Fork was sixth with 92 points and two qualifiers, while Rockford was seventh with 33 points and one qualifier.
— Regional duals on Tuesday night
== 2A at Osage
Osage vs. Forest City
Crestwood vs. Emmetsburg
== 1A at Lake Mills
Lake Mills vs. Wapsie Valley
West Hancock vs. South Winneshiek