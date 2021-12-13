      Weather Alert
HIGH WIND WATCH From Wednesday Afternoon Into late Wednesday night For Cerro Gordo, Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell And Mower MN.

Monday December 13th “The Midday Report”

Dec 13, 2021 @ 12:36pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Monday December 13th

 

Trending
Forecaster says 9-10" of snow possible today for NW Iowa, 4-9" for north-central Iowa
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Mason City
Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home pleads guilty to a lesser charge
One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
Winter Storm Watch for portions of north-central Iowa for Friday afternoon-evening
