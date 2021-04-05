Monday COVID update — four new north-central Iowa COVID deaths, active case count creeping higher

      Breaking News
Apr 5, 2021 @ 11:04am

MASON CITY — Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the weekend in north-central Iowa as the number of active COVID cases in our listening area continues to slowly climb.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, two new deaths were reported in Kossuth County while single deaths were reported in Floyd and Hancock counties. That brings the COVID death total since the start of the pandemic in our ten-county listening area up to 390.

46 new COVID cases were identified in our area between midday Friday and midday Monday while 29 new recoveries were reported. That moves the active case count for the listening area up from 1677 on Friday to 1693 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, 13 new cases were recorded while there were 11 more recoveries, moving the active case count up from 488 to 490.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, there are currently eight people hospitalized with COVID, up from seven on Friday. One of those patients is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

 

(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 33 29 4
Floyd 42 32 10 1
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7 1
Kossuth 60 53 7 2
Mitchell 41 38 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 35 28 7
Area Total 390 330 60 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5510 13
Butler 1704 1
Floyd 1696 2
Franklin 1217 1
Hancock 1511 6
Kossuth 2208 14
Mitchell 1358 0
Winnebago 1441 4
Worth 724 3
Wright 1839 2
Area Total 19208 46

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4935 11
Butler 1555 0
Floyd 1444 4
Franklin 1073 5
Hancock 1346 0
Kossuth 1934 0
Mitchell 1183 5
Winnebago 1276 1
Worth 663 0
Wright 1716 3
Area Total 17125 29

 

 

Active Cases 4/5/21 4/2/21 4/2/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Monday Friday Previous Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 490 488 488 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 116 115 115 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 210 213 213 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 123 127 127 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 131 124 124 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 214 201 201 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 134 139 139 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 134 131 131 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 53 50 50 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 88 89 89 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1693 1677 1677 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
For the latest

