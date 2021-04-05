Monday COVID update — four new north-central Iowa COVID deaths, active case count creeping higher
MASON CITY — Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the weekend in north-central Iowa as the number of active COVID cases in our listening area continues to slowly climb.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, two new deaths were reported in Kossuth County while single deaths were reported in Floyd and Hancock counties. That brings the COVID death total since the start of the pandemic in our ten-county listening area up to 390.
46 new COVID cases were identified in our area between midday Friday and midday Monday while 29 new recoveries were reported. That moves the active case count for the listening area up from 1677 on Friday to 1693 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, 13 new cases were recorded while there were 11 more recoveries, moving the active case count up from 488 to 490.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, there are currently eight people hospitalized with COVID, up from seven on Friday. One of those patients is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.
(Editor’s note — we will for the time being be updating local case numbers on a three times a week basis — at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If there is a strong surge in cases we will return to daily reports)
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|33
|29
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|1
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|1
|Kossuth
|60
|53
|7
|2
|Mitchell
|41
|38
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|35
|28
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|390
|330
|60
|4
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5510
|13
|Butler
|1704
|1
|Floyd
|1696
|2
|Franklin
|1217
|1
|Hancock
|1511
|6
|Kossuth
|2208
|14
|Mitchell
|1358
|0
|Winnebago
|1441
|4
|Worth
|724
|3
|Wright
|1839
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19208
|46
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4935
|11
|Butler
|1555
|0
|Floyd
|1444
|4
|Franklin
|1073
|5
|Hancock
|1346
|0
|Kossuth
|1934
|0
|Mitchell
|1183
|5
|Winnebago
|1276
|1
|Worth
|663
|0
|Wright
|1716
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17125
|29
|Active Cases
|4/5/21
|4/2/21
|4/2/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Monday
|Friday
|Previous Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|490
|488
|488
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|116
|115
|115
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|210
|213
|213
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|123
|127
|127
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|131
|124
|124
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|214
|201
|201
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|134
|139
|139
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|134
|131
|131
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|53
|50
|50
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|88
|89
|89
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1693
|1677
|1677
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742