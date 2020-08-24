Monday August 24th Local Sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, Marwin Gonzalez had two RBIs and closer Taylor Rogers dodged trouble in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 5-4. Cruz hit a solo shot an estimated 441 feet to center field in the ninth inning for a two-run lead, helping the Twins win their eighth series in nine tries this season. Max Wisler opened with two scoreless innings for Minnesota and Tyler Clippard got the win with a perfect eighth. Rogers allowed an RBI single to Maikel Franco in the ninth but retired Alex Gordon to complete his sixth save.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa is cutting four athletic programs to cope with lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa announced Friday that its men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis programs will be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year. Finances are tight after the Big Ten decided to scrap plans for a fall sports season because of the coronavirus crisis. The university will continue to honor all existing scholarships through graduation for student-athletes who choose to remain at Iowa.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says he applauds the Big 12 Conference leadership as they head into the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby involved players from each school in the decision to proceed with a season.
Campbell says it was smart to involve the players in the process.
Iowa State senior tight end Chase Allen was one of the players involved in the discussion.
Iowa State opens the season at home on September 12th against Louisiana
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative. The league asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results, and those 77 tests are being re-tested once more to make sure they were false positives. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine.